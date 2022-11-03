MSCI launches first range of digital asset indices

The indexes will use datonomy, a new classification system for the digital assets market.

The MSCI Global Digital Assets indices seek to track the performance of the largest digital assets by market capitalisation, while the MSCI Global Digital Assets ex Proof-of-Work index tracks digital assets that utilise ex-proof-of-work blockchain consensus mechanisms.

The MSCI Global Digital Assets Smart Contract index tracks the performance of digital assets associated with technology platforms supporting smart contracts.

The new indices will leverage insights based on collaboration with Menai Financial Group, a provider of institutional-grade digital-asset investment products and trading services.

BlackRock launches blockchain technology ETF

The indices will consist of a blend of single-digital-asset indices designed and published by Compass Financial Technologies, a service provider on digital assets which specialises in the design, calculation and publication of market benchmarks, financial indexes, and quantitative investment strategies.

Stephane Mattatia, head of thematic indexes at MSCI, said: "The digital assets ecosystem is evolving rapidly along with investor demand for tools and solutions to help navigate this new asset class."

"Global investors are looking for greater transparency and insight into these markets and how best to participate in them in a manner that meets their high standards for professionalism, scale, risk management, and security."

Deciphering stablecoins: A financial stability risk?

The launch of these indices embodies MSCI's commitment to "bringing clarity" to diverse asset classes and to create solutions that capture long-term, disruptive investment trends, Mattatia added.

The indices will use datonomy, a new classification system for the digital assets market designed to help create an increased level of transparency into how the market is moving and can be licensed for a variety of use cases, such as the review and assessment of portfolio performance and reporting.