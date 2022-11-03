BNP Paribas bond fund switches managers

James McAlevey has taken over running the $163m BNP Paribas USD Short Duration Bond fund from Kenneth O’Donnell.
McAlevey took over as fund manager on 15 August, according to the fund house's factsheet.
He joined BNP Paribas Asset Management in November 2021 as head of global aggregate and absolute return.
Previously, he was head of rates at Aviva Investors and senior portfolio manager for its Aviva Investors Multi-Strategy (AIMS) Target Return fund. Before that, he held a similar role at Janus Henderson.
Meanwhile, O'Donnell has been
The BNP Paribas USD Short Duration Bond fund was launched in 1990. Year to date, it has returned 11.3% compared to the benchmark return of 12.1%, according to Morningstar.
BNP Paribas has been contacted for comment.