BNP Paribas bond fund switches managers

McAlevey took over as fund manager on 15 August, according to the fund house's factsheet.

He joined BNP Paribas Asset Management in November 2021 as head of global aggregate and absolute return.

Previously, he was head of rates at Aviva Investors and senior portfolio manager for its Aviva Investors Multi-Strategy (AIMS) Target Return fund. Before that, he held a similar role at Janus Henderson.

Meanwhile, O'Donnell has been head of global short duration fixed income for the last 11 years at the firm.

The BNP Paribas USD Short Duration Bond fund was launched in 1990. Year to date, it has returned 11.3% compared to the benchmark return of 12.1%, according to Morningstar.

BNP Paribas has been contacted for comment.