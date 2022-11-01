Impax launches Listed Infrastructure fund

Article 9 fund investing in the transition to a more sustainable economy.

The carbon intensity of its holdings is expected to be significantly lower in comparison to traditional infrastructure portfolios and indices.

Holding an Article 9 rating it has revenue alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals six, seven, nine, eleven and twelve.

The fund is based on Impax's Active Sustainable Infrastructure strategy, investing in the transition to a more sustainable economy.

It will be co-managed by Justin Winter, senior portfolio manager, Harry Boyle, portfolio manager, and Christine Cappabianca, portfolio manager.

The fund's aim is to generate long-term capital growth with income, while avoiding the sustainability risks that dominate the traditional infrastructure universe.

Investments in companies which have more than 20% of their underlying revenue generated by providing access to vital resources or advancing societal well-being.

The Impax Listed Infrastructure fund will invest in a global portfolio of listed infrastructure companies identified by the Impax Sustainable Infrastructure Taxonomy across two broad categories - resource infrastructure and social and economic infrastructure.

Sub sectors include energy, water and waste management, transportation, communication services, healthcare and buildings and facilities.

The strategy uses the MSCI ACWI and the FTSE Global Infrastructure Opportunities Index for comparisons.

Justin Winter, senior portfolio manager at Impax Asset Management, said: "While private markets have historically been the primary way that investors have accessed the infrastructure theme, the backdrop of climate change and continued global population growth have created a new wave of infrastructure investment opportunities across listed equities.

Global infrastructure assets and services must be aligned with the transition to a more sustainable economy, he added.

"We believe that investing in sustainable, inclusive resilient infrastructure has never been more critical, creating a growing spectrum of long-term investment opportunities. This new fund seeks to take advantage of this growing investment requirement and opportunity."

In a report published in July, Impax outlined the reasons why it believes infrastructure is at an inflexion point.

Decarbonisation, resource scarcity and pollution, ageing infrastructure, urbanisation, digitalisation, and an ageing population, are all driving the requirement for significant investment in sustainable infrastructure solutions, it found.

Physical climate risk, such as extreme weather events, and the transition to assets that support a low carbon economy, are also drivers. Likewise the increasing growth of disruptive technologies.

All are fuelling the demand for investment in infrastructure that Impax believes could support the transition to a more sustainable economy.

Security threats from cyber to energy and food, combined with the social disruption caused by Covid-19 are also key drivers supporting the fund's investment thesis.