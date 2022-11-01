Impax launches Listed Infrastructure fund

Three managers

clock • 2 min read
Article 9 fund investing in the transition to a more sustainable economy.
Image:

Article 9 fund investing in the transition to a more sustainable economy.

Impax Asset Management has launched the Impax Listed Infrastructure fund, investing in listed sustainable infrastructure companies.

The carbon intensity of its holdings is expected to be significantly lower in comparison to traditional infrastructure portfolios and indices. 

Holding an Article 9 rating it has revenue alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals six, seven, nine, eleven and twelve.

The fund is based on Impax's Active Sustainable Infrastructure strategy, investing in the transition to a more sustainable economy.

Ex-Edinburgh IT Suarez set to succeed Impax Environmental Markets chair

It will be co-managed by Justin Winter, senior portfolio manager, Harry Boyle, portfolio manager, and Christine Cappabianca, portfolio manager.

The fund's aim is to generate long-term capital growth with income, while avoiding the sustainability risks that dominate the traditional infrastructure universe.

Investments in companies which have more than 20% of their underlying revenue generated by providing access to vital resources or advancing societal well-being. 

The Impax Listed Infrastructure fund will invest in a global portfolio of listed infrastructure companies identified by the Impax Sustainable Infrastructure Taxonomy across two broad categories - resource infrastructure and social and economic infrastructure. 

Sub sectors include energy, water and waste management, transportation, communication services, healthcare and buildings and facilities. 

The strategy uses the MSCI ACWI and the FTSE Global Infrastructure Opportunities Index for comparisons.

Impax AUM drops 9% amid poor performance and outflows

Justin Winter, senior portfolio manager at Impax Asset Management, said: "While private markets have historically been the primary way that investors have accessed the infrastructure theme, the backdrop of climate change and continued global population growth have created a new wave of infrastructure investment opportunities across listed equities.

Global infrastructure assets and services must be aligned with the transition to a more sustainable economy, he added.

"We believe that investing in sustainable, inclusive resilient infrastructure has never been more critical, creating a growing spectrum of long-term investment opportunities. This new fund seeks to take advantage of this growing investment requirement and opportunity."

In a report published in July, Impax outlined the reasons why it believes infrastructure is at an inflexion point. 

Decarbonisation, resource scarcity and pollution, ageing infrastructure, urbanisation, digitalisation, and an ageing population, are all driving the requirement for significant investment in sustainable infrastructure solutions, it found.

Physical climate risk, such as extreme weather events, and the transition to assets that support a low carbon economy, are also drivers. Likewise the increasing growth of disruptive technologies.

All are fuelling the demand for investment in infrastructure that Impax believes could support the transition to a more sustainable economy. 

Security threats from cyber to energy and food, combined with the social disruption caused by Covid-19 are also key drivers supporting the fund's investment thesis. 

 

Related Topics

More on Funds

According to the report, fears of greenwashing could be reduced by including more specific information, including examples.
ESG

Only 1% of intermediaries 'completely trust' funds' ESG claims

Majority have limited trust

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 01 November 2022 • 2 min read
David Thomas (pictured) is one of the portfolio managers of the strategy.
Funds

Robeco expands impact range with new Article 9 biodiversity strategy

David Thomas and Aaron Re’em

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 31 October 2022 • 2 min read
Richard Penny (pictured) also manages the £176.4m TM CRUX UK Special Situations fund.
Funds

CRUX targets UK small and micro-caps for new fund launch

Managed by Richard Penny

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 28 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Rishi Sunak to press ahead with 'intervention power' over financial regulators

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

T. Rowe Price appoints new head of EMEA distribution

27 October 2022 • 1 min read
03

GFANZ drops partnership with UN's Race to Zero

28 October 2022 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: How can gold be integrated into sustainable portfolios?

27 October 2022 • 3 min read
05

Industry Voice Webinar: Kempen Sustainable Equity Team to discuss 'Why Quality + Sustainability will define the winners in the long-run'

27 October 2022 • 1 min read
06

Industry anticipates BoE to slow rate hikes and adopt cautious approach

28 October 2022 • 4 min read
03 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds To Watch - Autumn 2022

Register now
Trustpilot