Franklin Templeton completes acquisition of BNY Mellon's Alcentra

$35bn in assets under management

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Franklin Templeton said that there will be no change to Alcentra’s brand in Europe or Alcentra’s investment strategies
Franklin Templeton has today (1 November) completed its acquisition of Alcentra from BNY Mellon.

The acquisition, which was announced earlier this year, sees the purchase of one of the largest European credit and private debt managers with $35bn in assets under management.

This move now nearly doubles the AUM of Benefit Street Partners, Franklin Templeton's US alternative credit specialist investment manager, to $75bn, while growing the entire alternative AUM of Franklin Templeton to $260bn.

Alcentra was founded in 2002 and has been a subsidiary of BNY Mellon since 2006 as one of its eight investment firms, currently working with more than 500 institutional investors.

The firm specialises in senior secured loans, high yield bonds, private credit, structured credit, special situations and multi-strategy credit strategies.

Franklin Templeton added that there will be no change to Alcentra's brand in Europe or Alcentra's investment strategies.

Speaking when the acquisition was confirmed in May, Jenny Johnson, president and CEO of Franklin Templeton, said this was acquisition was important for the company's "deliberate building" of the alternative asset management faction of the business.

"Alternative investments represent a significant diversification tool for our clients and an area of increasing importance for both individual and institutional investors," she said.

"This acquisition expands our long-standing relationship with BNY Mellon, and we are pleased that the structure of the transaction achieves objectives for both Franklin Templeton and BNY Mellon in the context of current market conditions."

