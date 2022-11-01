According to the report, fears of greenwashing could be reduced by including more specific information, including examples.

109 financial advisers and 91 wealth managers were asked to rate their trust in funds' sustainability claims on a scale of 1 (do not trust at all) to 5 (completely trust). Only 1% of respondents responded with a ‘5' score, while the 56% responded with ‘3', indicating limited trust.

Despite scepticism about ESG claims, financial advisers and wealth managers remain supportive of ESG investing. About four-fifths (79%) noted that "investments should make a positive difference as well as a financial return".

Nearly half of respondents (48%) consider their firm to have been an "early adopter" of ESG investing, a further 31% said they had recently bought into the value of ESG, while only 1% said ESG was "not something my firm is interested in".

The number of firms considering themselves "early adopters" has increased from 37% when this research was conducted last year, to 48% this year.

Nick Britton, head of intermediary communications at the AIC, said: "Advisers and wealth managers are overwhelmingly on board with ESG and sustainable investing, but they are also keenly aware of the risks of greenwashing."

In the light of this, the FCA's decision to impose stringent rules on how funds present their sustainability claims looks "timely", Britton said, and it is one the AIC fully supports.

According to the report, significant numbers of financial advisers and wealth managers said that higher energy prices, the Russia-Ukraine war, market falls and rising inflation and interest rates have had a negative impact on their likelihood to invest in sustainable funds over the next 12 months.

Advisers and wealth managers are more pessimistic about the likely performance, risk and charges of ESG-oriented funds than they were last year. While 47% of last year's respondents thought that ESG investing was more likely to improve performance, that has dropped to 36% this year.

The majority (61%) of respondents now think ESG investing will lead to higher charges, compared to 46% last year. Moreover, 45% of intermediaries in this year's survey said ESG investing is likely to lead to higher risk, in contrast to 32% in 2021.

Despite this, advisers and wealth managers still expect demand for ESG investing to increase "at least a little" over the next 12 months, even if the percentage who expect it to "increase significantly" has halved from 38% in last year's survey to 19%.

"ESG investing has faced a perfect storm this year, and this has clearly affected expectations about performance and risk," Britton said.

"Market falls, higher inflation and the war in Ukraine have made many advisers and wealth managers more wary of investing in sustainable funds in the short term, though they still expect demand for ESG investing in general to increase over the next 12 months."