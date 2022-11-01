Jupiter's Edward Bonham Carter to exit the firm after 28 years

To focus on his non-executive career

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
Bonham Carter (pictured) was appointed vice chair in 2014 and stepped down from the board in May 2021.


Industry veteran Edward Bonham Carter will depart Jupiter Fund Management at the end of the year after nearly three decades at the firm.

After 28 years at Jupiter in various roles, including as CEO overseeing Jupiter's management buyout in 2007 and London Stock Exchange listing in 2010, Bonham Carter will leave the company on 31 December to focus on his external non-executive positions, the firm said. 

He was appointed vice chair in 2014 and stepped down from the board in May 2021 to allow him greater flexibility to manage his portfolio of external appointments. 

Since then, his work at Jupiter has been focused on assisting with Jupiter's stewardship and corporate responsibility activities.

Following his departure, these duties will be absorbed by the company's corporate sustainability and stewardship teams.

Jupiter CEO targets 'subscale' funds in company overhaul

Having started his career in the industry in 1982 as an administrative assistant at Schroders, he joined Jupiter in 1994 as a UK fund manager, becoming CIO in 1999, joint CEO in 2000 and group CEO in 2007. 

"After 28 years with Jupiter, and over 40 in the investment industry, now is the right time for me to step away from the business to focus on my other interests and appointments," Bonham Carter said. 

"I am proud of all that Jupiter has achieved during my time with the company, all the while maintaining what sets it apart - a dedication to active investment management, which I firmly believe still has a key role to play in the investment industry."

Alongside his position at Jupiter, he holds external roles as senior independent director of Land Securities Group plc and ITV plc, non-executive chair of Netwealth Investments Ltd and a board member of The Investor Forum. 

Fitch downgrades Jupiter to 'Negative' rating as outflows persist

He is also a trustee of the Esmeé Fairbairn Foundation and a member of the Strategic Advisory Board of Livingbridge.

Matthew Beesley, who became Jupiter's CEO at the start of October and is currently restructuring the business, said that Bonham Carter's contribution to the company over almost three decades "is clear".

He said: "Not least in his most recent role in which he has helped us to evolve our approach towards stewardship, adding valuable leadership and perspective. He leaves with our very best wishes."

Nichola Pease, chair of Jupiter, added: Edward has been a long-standing champion of responsible investing and has played an important role in building on Jupiter's heritage and expertise in this area."

"With his increasing commitments to external roles, now is a natural time for him to step back from Jupiter to allow him to focus on his non-executive career, and we wish him all the best for the future."

