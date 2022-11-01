Twitter takeover lenders plan to hold $12.7bn debt until early 2023 - reports

As investors await clearer business plan

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Elon Musk (pictured) has taken the helm of Twitter after firing chief executive officer Parag Agrawal and dissolving the company’s board of directors.
Elon Musk (pictured) has taken the helm of Twitter after firing chief executive officer Parag Agrawal and dissolving the company's board of directors.

The banks that lent $12.7bn for Elon Musk’s $44bn takeover deal of Twitter are planning to hold the debt in their books until early 2023 as they wait for him to reveal a clearer business plan they can market to investors.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told the Financial Times that the group of lenders, including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Barclays, have said that they may be forced to keep the debt on their books for months or perhaps longer, likely ending up suffering significant losses on the financing package.

In recent weeks, the banks have had brief meetings with a number of major credit investors in an effort to determine the level of demand for the debt and the discounts they will ultimately need to offer in order to offload it, the report said. 

Elon Musk completes $44bn Twitter takeover

The seven lenders are betting that once Musk lays out a detailed plan for Twitter, including the scope of cost reductions and projections for the company's financial performance in 2023 and 2024, it will be simpler to win over creditors.

Banks are now stuck with over $35bn in takeover-related debt that they are unable to sell to investors due to the large sell-off in the credit markets.

Musk has taken the helm of Twitter after firing chief executive officer Parag Agrawal and dissolving the company's board of directors. He will become the new CEO, with other top executives already removed. 

Among the reforms the billionaire is contemplating for Twitter are changes for how Twitter verifies accounts, as well as job cuts. The Washington Post has reported that a first round of cuts is under discussion that could affect 25% of the company's staff.

Valeria Martinez
FE fundinfo bolsters provision of European ESG data to MSCI

Industry sets sights on 2023 as 0.75% November Fed hike 'widely expected'

