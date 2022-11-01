Twitter takeover lenders plan to hold $12.7bn debt until early 2023 - reports

Elon Musk (pictured) has taken the helm of Twitter after firing chief executive officer Parag Agrawal and dissolving the company’s board of directors.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told the Financial Times that the group of lenders, including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Barclays, have said that they may be forced to keep the debt on their books for months or perhaps longer, likely ending up suffering significant losses on the financing package.

In recent weeks, the banks have had brief meetings with a number of major credit investors in an effort to determine the level of demand for the debt and the discounts they will ultimately need to offer in order to offload it, the report said.

Elon Musk completes $44bn Twitter takeover

The seven lenders are betting that once Musk lays out a detailed plan for Twitter, including the scope of cost reductions and projections for the company's financial performance in 2023 and 2024, it will be simpler to win over creditors.

Banks are now stuck with over $35bn in takeover-related debt that they are unable to sell to investors due to the large sell-off in the credit markets.

Among the reforms the billionaire is contemplating for Twitter are changes for how Twitter verifies accounts, as well as job cuts. The Washington Post has reported that a first round of cuts is under discussion that could affect 25% of the company's staff.