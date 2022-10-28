European economies tread water above recession

Italy inflation of 11.9%

The poor GDP growth across the continent was often accompanied by higher-than-expected inflation numbers
Major European economies teetering above a recession, with new data showing that France and Spain's GDP growth dropped to 0.2% in Q3.

The poor GDP growth across the continent was often accompanied by higher than expected inflation numbers, with Italy's inflation especially severe at 11.9%, compared to a forecast of 9.6%. This was the highest level for the country since 1984.

French inflation also came in above what had been forecasted at 7.1% in October, up from 6.2% in September.

However, Spain managed to come in below expectations on inflation, at 7.3%, down from 9% in September and below the 8.1% expected by economists.

ECB raises interest rates to highest level since 2009

The poor economic data followed yesterday's (27 October) European Central Bank decision to raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage points to 1.5%, the highest level since 2009.

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European strategist at Raymond James, said: "The ECB is between a rock and a hard place as it looks to control inflation without tanking the economy, and has decided that potentially tipping the region into a recession is a necessary evil in order to control spiralling inflation."

Today's numbers are likely to add to the poor market sentiment generated by yesterday's decision, further ratcheting up fears of recession for the continent.

An ECB survey released today (28 October) also saw forecasters raise inflation expectations for the next few years. Inflation is now expected to average 8.3% this year on the continent, followed by 5.8% next year and 2.4% in 2024.

IMF cuts Asian growth forecasts

Another survey, from the European Commission, found euro-area economic sentiment has dropped to the lowest level since late 2020, after it fell for the eight month in a row in October.

However, Germany, which had been expected to see negative growth last quarter, instead saw 0.3% GDP growth, up from 0.1% in Q2.

This meant that the country has, for the first time, returned to the GDP level before the pandemic began in 2020.

Germany's statistical agency said the country's spike in GDP was largely driven by growth in "private consumption expenditure".

"The German economy managed to hold its ground despite difficult framework conditions of the global economy, with the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain interruptions, rising prices and the war in Ukraine," it added.

