US pulls out of 'technical recession' with strong GDP growth in Q3

According to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, US GDP came in above economist's expectations of 2.4% growth for the quarter. This follows a 0.6% annualised rate decrease in the second quarter of 2022 and a 1.6% decrease in the first quarter.

Despite not officially entering recession earlier this year, as US recessions are decided by the country's National Bureau of Economic Research, two quarters of negative GDP growth is seen as a 'technical recession' amongst many economists, being the standard for recession in countries such as the UK.

The increase in real GDP reflected increases in exports, consumer spending, nonresidential fixed investment, federal government spending, and state and local government spending.

These were partly offset by decreases in residential fixed investment and private inventory investment. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, decreased.

US consumer confidence returns to downward slide

This announcement follows strong September job data showing that, despite some stress fractures beneath the surface, the labour market remains strong in terms of net jobs created.

Richard Flynn, managing director at Charles Schwab UK, said that a strong labour market has helped bolster consumer spending, but credit card debt has increased and savings rates have plunged due to still-hot inflation.

As the jobs market is still running faster than the Federal Reserve would like, Flynn said that it is "all but inevitable" the central bank will continue to raise rates through the end of the year to curb inflation.

Risk appetite returns to US market in October

"Asset owners are also feeling sharp pain from the "everything" bear market. The weakness in the economy may soon spread because we have yet to feel the full impact of the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle, among other forces like the strong U.S. dollar and the wealth effect through asset market drawdowns," he said.

Rob Clarry, investment strategist at Evelyn Partners, added that he expected "this rebound to be short-lived given the Fed's aggressive stance towards elevated inflation".

He noted that GDP growth was expected to flatline in Q4, while growing just 0.4% in 2023.

"Having said that, we expect the US economy to remain stronger than both the UK and Eurozone economies, which are seemingly on the brink of a recession," he concluded.