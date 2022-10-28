UK bonds see £1.3trn drop in value since start of 2022

Valeria Martinez
Gilts and index-linked gilts have fallen 26.4% and 36.2% respectively in the year to date.
More than £1.3trn has been erased from the value of UK bonds since the start of 2022 following a major sell-off across bond markets, a research report by Collidr Asset Management has found.

Gilts and index-linked gilts have fallen 26.4% and 36.2% respectively in the year to date, losing £882.6bn in value, with the value of UK corporate bonds dropping by £514.5bn during the same period. 

Colin Leggett, investment director at Collidr, said: "The unprecedented meltdown in bonds is not just causing issues for pension funds with exposure to LDI strategies. The fall is also wrecking the returns for any investor with a large exposure to UK bonds."

Bank of England to start selling UK government bonds on 1 November

Considering bonds have been a cornerstone of many "conservatively" run fund strategies, like the archetypal 60/40, Leggett said that many fund managers are "suffering in this unprecedented unwind of UK bond positions".

"Few individual fund managers have actually experienced a fall in the bond markets on this scale. Many may have been caught out by the speed and aggressiveness of the sell-off and some have been slow to slash the allocation to longer duration bonds," he said. 

Leggett added that the continued sell-off in bonds is the latest evidence that the typical 60/40 portfolio for retail investors "no longer offers sufficient protection against downside volatility".

There has long been a "misconception" among some that bond prices and the price of shares are inversely correlated, the report read. 

When do bear markets turn?

This has led investors to believe that if shares fell then the bond element of their portfolio would offer a partial hedge against that fall. Instead, this year bonds have fallen even further than shares.

"Retail investors who thought having a traditional 60/40 portfolio would provide some degree of protection from a fall in the markets have had a very difficult 2022. During times of economic stress, assets can be correlated in ways that do not fit with traditional ‘perceived wisdom'," Leggett said. 

"Many institutional investors using liability driven investing strategies were not prepared for such extreme market conditions. Investors always need to consider the risk that price volatility that is in excess of recent history will have on their portfolios."

