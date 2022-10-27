Pair of Coutts wealth managers depart for London & Capital and Investec

Both Hinds and Parkinson had first joined Coutts as part of the firm's graduate scheme.

Parkinson, who had worked at the London-headquartered private bank since she joined as a graduate trainee in 2015, left the company in September to join Investec Wealth & Investment as a private banker, a spokesperson confirmed.

Hinds also stepped down from the role in September, having first joined Coutts in 2014 as part of its graduate scheme. He joined London & Capital in October as an executive director, based in London.

Investec appoints CEO for UK Wealth and Investment business

Robert Paul, partner and head of the US family office at London & Capital, said: "[Hinds] joins our growing number of professionals with experience working with American families who see our US Family office as the leading platform to help their clients."

"Kim's experience working with international Americans within a business such as Coutts will clearly strengthen the quality of our offering to existing and new families that we look after."