T. Rowe Price appoints new head of EMEA distribution

Trueman will take the reins from Scott Keller, who is now head of AAE, a business unit formed at the end of 2021. He was previously head of APAC distribution, having joined the firm in 2007 in the Global Consultant Relations team.

Prior to this, he was portfolio manager at AXA Rosenberg Investment Management for over five years. Trueman started his career in 2000 at Schroder Investment Management as a graduate trainee.

The firm said that under Trueman's leadership, T. Rowe Price will continue to execute its multi-year EMEA growth plan, which is aimed at "further strengthening the diversified business as it serves its client base of institutional investors and financial intermediaries".

Elsie Chan will succeed him as head of APAC distribution. She joined the organisation in 2015 to build out the financial intermediaries business in Asia and in 2018 took on an expanded role as head of Asia ex-Japan distribution.

Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, she was a managing director at UBS Global Asset Management for over nine years. She has also worked at ABN AMRO Asset Management, now BNP Paribas Asset Management, Allianz Global Investors and Merrill Lynch.

Scott Keller, head of AAE at T. Rowe Price, said: "Having worked with Nick and Elsie for a number of years in Asia Pacific, I am really pleased to be continuing that close collaboration."

"Nick's extensive experience will stand him in good stead for his new remit in EMEA and Elsie has all the appropriate competencies and vision for her new responsibilities in APAC. I am delighted we have been able to provide both Nick and Elsie the opportunity to develop their careers within the organisation."