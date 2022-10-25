Mel Stride appointed new pensions secretary

Follows Chloe Smith

Holly Roach
clock • 1 min read
Mel Stride is the new secretary of state for work and pensions
Mel Stride has been appointed as secretary of state for work and pensions by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

This comes after Chloe Smith announced yesterday (25 October) she was leaving the role to return to the backbenches.

Stride was elected as the MP for Central Devon in 2010. In 2019 he was appointed leader of the House of Commons under Theresa May when she was prime minister.

Stride is also chair of the Treasury Committee, where he has been influential in scrutinising government policy.

He backed Sunak in both Tory leadership elections this year.

