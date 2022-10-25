EdenTree promotes senior fund manager to head of fixed income role

As part of his new role, Katimbo-Mugwanya will be taking on the leadership of EdenTree's Sterling Bond fund, in addition to his current duties managing the recently launched Global Impact Bond fund and the Short Dated Bond fund.

Charlie Thomas, chief investment officer of EdenTree, said that Katimbo-Mugwanya's promotion "recognises the importance of our fixed interest strategy to the business and the success David has already delivered in his time at EdenTree".

The CIO added that the performance and quality focus of the Short Dated Bond fund has attracted "solid" inflows this year, pushing assets towards £500m.

Katimbo-Mugwanya first joined the firm in November 2015 as a fixed interest fund manager. In November 2020, he became the lead Manager of EdenTree's flagship Responsible & Sustainable Fixed Income mandates and co-manager of the Global Impact Bond fund.

Prior to joining EdenTree, he worked at Epworth Investment Management for over eight years. He began his career as a trainee fund manager, later becoming fund manager in September 2013.