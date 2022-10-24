Ecofin US Renewables appoints new lead portfolio manager

Follows resignation of PM team in July

The board of the Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure trust has appointed Eileen Fargis as the Ecofin group lead and portfolio manager.

The news comes three months after former portfolio managers Jerry Polacek, Matthew Ordway and Prashanth Prakash all resigned from their roles at the trust's manager Ecofin Advisors.

In her role as managing director for private equity sustainable infrastructure, Fargis will work closely with Ed Russell, senior managing director and Jason Benson, director of private renewable energy, who are responsible for the asset management and project controllership of the portfolio.

Prior to joining Ecofin, she served as head of Investments for InterEnergy Holdings. She is also the former co-head of the $1bn IFC African, Latin American and Caribbean fund, a private equity fund investing on behalf of the International Finance Corporation.

Ecofin US Renewables lead managers resign

She started her career in energy and infrastructure with Skadden Arps and spent nine years at GE Capital Markets, GE Energy Financial Services and GE Structured Finance with a focus on global renewable energy and infrastructure assets. 

A spokesperson for the firm said that Fargis' appointment "strengthens" the existing experienced senior management and asset management teams within Ecofin, who have "ensured a smooth transition to new leadership". 

Fargis said: "I am delighted to join the RNEW team as we provide this compelling investment product to investors. RNEW's investment strategy is well positioned to benefit from the positive sectoral backdrop, driven by multi-year US policy tailwinds supporting renewables."

US Solar Fund mulls sale amid strategic review in light of 'sustained' discount

Patrick O'Donnell Bourke, chair of RNEW, added: "Eileen's appointment comes at an important time for RNEW and the US renewables sector, as policy stimulus only strengthens the long-term investment case in US wind, solar and battery storage."

He added that focus of the management team would continue and he "looked forward to a strong relationship with Eileen and her team to maintain RNEW's commitment to delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns and a sustainable dividend to our shareholders."

