Link Fund Solutions up for sale amid FCA investigation over Woodford failings

Follows failed takeover bid

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Manager of the former LF Woodford Equity Income fund Neil Woodford.
Image:

Link Fund Solutions has been put up for sale by its parent Link Group amid an FCA investigation into its role in the collapse of the former LF Woodford Equity Income fund.

The unit's Australian parent company, Link Administration Holdings, said in a statement on Thursday (20 October) that it will explore options to divest its Link Fund Solutions business, having appointed Macquarie Capital and UBS Securities Australia as its advisers.

The move comes a month after the FCA issued Link Fund Solutions with a draft Warning Notice, proposing a £50m penalty fee in addition to its already announced £306m redress payment.

Hargreaves Lansdown hit by lawsuit over role in Woodford scandal

The unit served as an authorised corporate director to the former LF Woodford Equity Income fund, which led to thousands of investors suffering losses. It was suspended in June 2019, before being closed in October of the same year and is now in the process of being wound up.

Link Group had proposed a $1.6bn takeover deal, which included its UK subsidiary, to be acquired by Canada's Dye & Durham, but it fell through a month ago after a local court denied approval, citing failure to meet key conditions. 

These conditions were the Woodford Matters condition, the UK Financial Conduct Authority condition and the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier condition.

In its most recent update, Link has warned investors that the winding up of the former Woodford Equity Income fund is likely to last into the second half of 2023.

Related Topics

