Carmignac CIO's three silver linings in the face of market chaos

In a letter to investors, he said that although it is understandable to be alarmed in light of the many uncertainties facing financial markets, these mainly stem from three factors that could end up being "less disruptive than feared".

Firstly, he noted that inflation running at nearly double digits in the US and Europe has led to central banks to introduce "highly contractionary" monetary policies, to the point where Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell now claims he is not uncomfortable with running the risk of a US recession.

"Today's significantly lower tolerance for a sharp slowdown in economic growth eliminates the risk of a severe recession in our view," he said.

"But for now, given that the Fed has a clear mandate to keep inflation under control, the US will continue to mop up global liquidity, driving down asset prices across the board and further inflating the US dollar."

Earlier this week, Bloomberg Economics model projections revealed that the probability of a US recession within the next 12 months hit 100%, up from 65% for the comparable period in the previous update.

Carmignac also pointed to a potentially less significant energy shortage this winter, despite higher energy costs pushing up Europe's total bill by around 10% of GNP, a cost he said will "largely be covered by fiscal buffers".

"Furthermore, the chances of a significant energy shortage this winter have been reduced by major inventory-building of natural gas, by stop-gap energy solutions, and by enticements for businesses and consumers to cut their power use," he said.

However, he noted that such measures cannot last, meaning Europe's economic competitiveness is "under serious threat".

"That said, the collapse of Russia's army, which seemed to us a likely prospect back in April, should severely shorten Putin's term in office. While this prospect increases the chance of an escalation, it also makes a regime change in the Kremlin more likely," he added.

Finally, Carmignac said that a change in government policy in China after the Party Congress later this month could provide a "powerful shot in the arm" to the country's flagging economy, which has been grappling with property troubles and the zero-Covid policy.

"In conclusion, do investors have good reason to be so bearish? Our analysis of the three factors above reveals numerous silver linings. But we will have to wait until these uncertainties dissipate, at least in part," he said.