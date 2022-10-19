Guinness launches £10m offer for new VCT

The new VCT aims to be a generalist fund that provides scale-up capital in a diversified portfolio

The offer will close at 3pm on 3 April 2023 for this tax year, and 3pm on 31 August 2023 for the next tax year, unless it has been fully subscribed by an earlier date.

The new VCT aims to be a generalist fund that provides scale-up capital in a diversified portfolio. The managers said that they will look for businesses with strong management teams, good growth prospects, competitive positions with unique attributes and strong prospects of later being sold or floated.

Run by Guinness Ventures, the growth company investment arm of Guinness AM, the VCT may co-invest with Guinness EIS services. The current Guinness EIS service invests in over 40 private companies across 14 sectors and may invest up to 20% of the portfolio in AIM-listed companies.

Guinness said that for firms that become part of the portfolio, "there will be ongoing monitoring and Guinness will provide a support framework to help the investee companies achieve their growth potential".

Shane Gallwey, head of ventures for the firm, said: "We are pleased to be able to offer investors the opportunity to access this exciting and vibrant segment of the UK market. In excess of £1bn was raised into VCTs last year, which was an increase of 65% over the previous tax year, showing the popularity of these investments.

"Guinness Ventures has a long track record of finding and helping successful small businesses, with £255m invested into companies from the Guinness EIS and Guinness AIM EIS services since 2010. £95m has already been returned to investors.

"We draw on the extensive investment management, venture capital and private equity experience of our highly experienced investment team who are truly invested in the success of the companies that make up our portfolio."