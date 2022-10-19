Guinness launches £10m offer for new VCT

First VCT from the firm

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
The new VCT aims to be a generalist fund that provides scale-up capital in a diversified portfolio
Image:

The new VCT aims to be a generalist fund that provides scale-up capital in a diversified portfolio

Guinness Venture Capital Trust, the new and first VCT from Guinness Asset Management, has launched a new share offer for £10m, with a £20m over-allotment.

The offer will close at 3pm on 3 April 2023 for this tax year, and 3pm on 31 August 2023 for the next tax year, unless it has been fully subscribed by an earlier date.

The new VCT aims to be a generalist fund that provides scale-up capital in a diversified portfolio. The managers said that they will look for businesses with strong management teams, good growth prospects, competitive positions with unique attributes and strong prospects of later being sold or floated.

Run by Guinness Ventures, the growth company investment arm of Guinness AM, the VCT may co-invest with Guinness EIS services. The current Guinness EIS service invests in over 40 private companies across 14 sectors and may invest up to 20% of the portfolio in AIM-listed companies.

Guinness said that for firms that become part of the portfolio, "there will be ongoing monitoring and Guinness will provide a support framework to help the investee companies achieve their growth potential".

Shane Gallwey, head of ventures for the firm, said: "We are pleased to be able to offer investors the opportunity to access this exciting and vibrant segment of the UK market. In excess of £1bn was raised into VCTs last year, which was an increase of 65% over the previous tax year, showing the popularity of these investments.

"Guinness Ventures has a long track record of finding and helping successful small businesses, with £255m invested into companies from the Guinness EIS and Guinness AIM EIS services since 2010. £95m has already been returned to investors.

"We draw on the extensive investment management, venture capital and private equity experience of our highly experienced investment team who are truly invested in the success of the companies that make up our portfolio."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Investors increasingly sceptical on asset management ESG claims

Mark Steward to leave FCA next year

More on VCTs/EIS

Results also showed that inflation searches continued to decline despite dominating news headlines.
Funds

Capital accumulation 'dominating' adviser investment interest

Square Mile Academy of Funds

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 18 October 2022 • 2 min read
The firm intends to raise up to £10m for each VCT, including an over-allotment of up to £5m each for Maven VCTs 3 and 4.
VCTs/EIS

Maven VCTs seek £40m in latest share subscription offer

£10m fundraise for each VCT

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 13 October 2022 • 1 min read
The funds raised will be deployed into the VCTs’ pipeline of investment opportunities across high-growth UK businesses.
VCTs/EIS

Albion Capital launches £50m fundraise across VCT range

Over-allotment of up to £30m

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 13 October 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Jeremy Hunt appointed new Chancellor of the Exchequer

14 October 2022 • 1 min read
02

Liz Truss sacks Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

14 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt rips up Kwasi Kwarteng's Mini Budget

17 October 2022 • 3 min read
04

Liz Truss scraps corporation tax cut in latest Mini Budget U-turn

14 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

Hargreaves Lansdown CEO Chris Hill to step down

17 October 2022 • 2 min read
06

JPMAM's Ward joins government's new economic council

17 October 2022 • 2 min read
19 Oct
United Kingdom
Website

Webinar: Investing when scared - The challenge of not overpaying for defensiveness

Register now
Trustpilot