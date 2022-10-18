finnCap confirms Panmure Gordon merger rumours

The deadline for Panmure Gordon to make an offer is 15 November 2022.

In a stock market announcement, finnCap noted recent speculation around such a move and confirmed it had received "indicative non-binding proposals" regarding a possible combination of the two companies.

This has so far been structured as the "acquisition for cash of finnCap by Panmure Gordon with the alternative for electing shareholders to receive partial consideration in Panmure Gordon securities", although there is no guarantee the offer will remain in this form.

finnCap CEO steps down

Discussions are at "an early stage" and the announcement clarified that there is "no certainty" an offer will be made for the firm, adding that finnCap had made the statement without the consent of Panmure Gordon.

