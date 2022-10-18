finnCap confirms Panmure Gordon merger rumours

‘Early stages’

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
The deadline for Panmure Gordon to make an offer is 15 November 2022.
Image:

The deadline for Panmure Gordon to make an offer is 15 November 2022.

The board of finnCap has confirmed it has received merger proposals from Panmure Gordon and is considering the potential for combining the companies.

In a stock market announcement, finnCap noted recent speculation around such a move and confirmed it had received "indicative non-binding proposals" regarding a possible combination of the two companies.

This has so far been structured as the "acquisition for cash of finnCap by Panmure Gordon with the alternative for electing shareholders to receive partial consideration in Panmure Gordon securities", although there is no guarantee the offer will remain in this form.

finnCap CEO steps down

Discussions are at "an early stage" and the announcement clarified that there is "no certainty" an offer will be made for the firm, adding that finnCap had made the statement without the consent of Panmure Gordon.

The deadline for Panmure Gordon to make an offer is 15 November 2022.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Bank of England further delays quantitative tightening - reports

Hipgnosis launches share buyback scheme

More on Companies

“It is hard to imagine a more difficult operating environment for Tesco at the moment," James Warner, equity analyst at Mirabaud Equity Research, said.
Companies

Stock Spotlight: Every little helps as Tesco cuts costs to deal with inflationary pressures

Working against Aldi and Lidl

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 17 October 2022 • 4 min read
AXA IM also put into place plans to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050
Companies

AXA IM reveals first carbon footprint of 31,280 tonnes of CO2

Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 17 October 2022 • 3 min read
Chris Hill, Hargreaves Lansdown CEO: “Our focus remains on helping new and existing clients navigate these tough times."
Companies

Hargreaves Lansdown focusing on 'cost control' amid mixed results

Revenue and active client growth positive

Hope William-Smith
Hope William-Smith
clock 17 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Jeremy Hunt appointed new Chancellor of the Exchequer

14 October 2022 • 1 min read
02

Liz Truss sacks Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

14 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt rips up Kwasi Kwarteng's Mini Budget

17 October 2022 • 3 min read
04

Liz Truss scraps corporation tax cut in latest Mini Budget U-turn

14 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

UK has made transition to higher rates world 'as difficult as possible'

12 October 2022 • 3 min read
06

Columbia Threadneedle suspends dealing on property fund over liquidity issues

12 October 2022 • 2 min read
19 Oct
United Kingdom
Website

Webinar: Investing when scared - The challenge of not overpaying for defensiveness

Register now
Trustpilot