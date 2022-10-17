AXA IM reveals first carbon footprint of 31,280 tonnes of CO2

AXA IM also put into place plans to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050

In the firm's 2022 Climate Action report published today (17 October), AXA IM revealed that this result was "higher than our initial estimate" because its Scope 3 emissions for its supply chain were included for the first time.

Scope 3 emissions account for 96% of the firm's total greenhouse gas emissions.

The Scope 3 emissions sat at 30,020 tonnes of CO2 equivalent, coming mostly from suppliers, such as "business travel, the purchase of services, the purchase of goods including IT material, cloud usage, commuting, catering and home working".

Investments were excluded from the study.

Rapid growth of sustainable investment poses challenges for fund boards

Scope 1, with 830 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (or 3% of total emissions), came directly from AXA IM, through sources such as "gas combustion for heating buildings or fuelling its car fleet".

Meanwhile, Scope 2 emissions, at 340 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (or 1% of total emissions), came from "from purchased electricity or from the consumption of steam, heat or cooling" for AXA IM's buildings.

Experts told Investment Week that these figures were hard to contextualise, given how differently businesses report its climate and carbon impacts.

Future plans

AXA IM plans to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, with an interim target of a 26% drop by 2025.

The asset manager laid out plans to cut emissions over the next three years, stating that it will report progress against targets annually.

The targets include cutting business travel by 12% per year through implementing stricter rules for air travel and increasing rail usage, as well as cutting vehicle emissions by 15% by 2025 through transitioning to using e-vehicles.

It also planned to reduce energy consumption by 36% across all offices globally and aim for all European offices to be supplied by 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Among other various smaller targets, AXA also said it would "end the practice of handing out corporate and seasonal gifts from 2023, and money will instead be donated to charity".

'Damning' study finds wealth managers' suitability assessments are 'not up to the task'

Marco Morelli, executive chairman at AXA IM, said: "It is not enough to be an active player in responsible investment, we must also walk the talk and be fully transparent.

"At AXA IM, we hold ourselves to the same high standards that we ask of others and have taken this extra step so that we can start to take action on our total carbon footprint and because we expect it of the companies we invest in."

He commented that not only an increase in regulation but an increase in the expectations around reporting and bettering carbon footprint is heightening the responsibility of individual companies, like AXA IM, to "lead by example in measuring and reporting carbon emissions with the greatest accuracy".

Morelli said: "The data we provide should be complete, transparent and available for scrutiny which is why we are proud to report our entire global carbon footprint including our Scope 3 emissions for the first time."