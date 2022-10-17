AXA IM reveals first carbon footprint of 31,280 tonnes of CO2

Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 3 min read
AXA IM also put into place plans to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050
Image:

AXA IM also put into place plans to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050

AXA Investment Managers has revealed the full scale of its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, reporting that the firm polluted the equivalent of 31,280 tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2021.

In the firm's 2022 Climate Action report published today (17 October), AXA IM revealed that this result was "higher than our initial estimate" because its Scope 3 emissions for its supply chain were included for the first time.

Scope 3 emissions account for 96% of the firm's total greenhouse gas emissions.

The Scope 3 emissions sat at 30,020 tonnes of CO2 equivalent, coming mostly from suppliers, such as "business travel, the purchase of services, the purchase of goods including IT material, cloud usage, commuting, catering and home working".

Investments were excluded from the study.

Rapid growth of sustainable investment poses challenges for fund boards

Scope 1, with 830 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (or 3% of total emissions), came directly from AXA IM, through sources such as "gas combustion for heating buildings or fuelling its car fleet".

Meanwhile, Scope 2 emissions, at 340 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (or 1% of total emissions), came from "from purchased electricity or from the consumption of steam, heat or cooling" for AXA IM's buildings.

Experts told Investment Week that these figures were hard to contextualise, given how differently businesses report its climate and carbon impacts.

Future plans

AXA IM plans to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, with an interim target of a 26% drop by 2025.

The asset manager laid out plans to cut emissions over the next three years, stating that it will report progress against targets annually.

The targets include cutting business travel by 12% per year through implementing stricter rules for air travel and increasing rail usage, as well as cutting vehicle emissions by 15% by 2025 through transitioning to using e-vehicles.

It also planned to reduce energy consumption by 36% across all offices globally and aim for all European offices to be supplied by 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Among other various smaller targets, AXA also said it would "end the practice of handing out corporate and seasonal gifts from 2023, and money will instead be donated to charity".

'Damning' study finds wealth managers' suitability assessments are 'not up to the task'

Marco Morelli, executive chairman at AXA IM, said: "It is not enough to be an active player in responsible investment, we must also walk the talk and be fully transparent.

"At AXA IM, we hold ourselves to the same high standards that we ask of others and have taken this extra step so that we can start to take action on our total carbon footprint and because we expect it of the companies we invest in."

He commented that not only an increase in regulation but an increase in the expectations around reporting and bettering carbon footprint is heightening the responsibility of individual companies, like AXA IM, to "lead by example in measuring and reporting carbon emissions with the greatest accuracy".

Morelli said: "The data we provide should be complete, transparent and available for scrutiny which is why we are proud to report our entire global carbon footprint including our Scope 3 emissions for the first time."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

JPMAM's Ward joins government's new economic council

Stock Spotlight: Every little helps as Tesco cuts costs to deal with inflationary pressures

More on Companies

“It is hard to imagine a more difficult operating environment for Tesco at the moment," James Warner, equity analyst at Mirabaud Equity Research, said.
Companies

Stock Spotlight: Every little helps as Tesco cuts costs to deal with inflationary pressures

Working against Aldi and Lidl

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 17 October 2022 • 4 min read
Chris Hill, Hargreaves Lansdown CEO: “Our focus remains on helping new and existing clients navigate these tough times."
Companies

Hargreaves Lansdown focusing on 'cost control' amid mixed results

Revenue and active client growth positive

Hope William-Smith
Hope William-Smith
clock 17 October 2022 • 2 min read
Niklas Kaskeala of Compensate
ESG

We need to make a flawed carbon market work

Investors pose challenging questions

Niklas Kaskeala
clock 17 October 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Jeremy Hunt appointed new Chancellor of the Exchequer

14 October 2022 • 1 min read
02

Liz Truss sacks Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

14 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt rips up Kwasi Kwarteng's Mini Budget

17 October 2022 • 3 min read
04

Liz Truss scraps corporation tax cut in latest Mini Budget U-turn

14 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

UK has made transition to higher rates world 'as difficult as possible'

12 October 2022 • 3 min read
06

Columbia Threadneedle suspends dealing on property fund over liquidity issues

12 October 2022 • 2 min read
19 Oct
United Kingdom
Website

Webinar: Investing when scared - The challenge of not overpaying for defensiveness

Register now
Trustpilot