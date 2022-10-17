Chancellor to issue statement today in bid to calm markets

Fortnight earlier than planned

Jonathan Stapleton
clock • 1 min read
Jeremy Hunt took over as chancellor on Friday. Credit: UK Parliament
Image:

Jeremy Hunt took over as chancellor on Friday. Credit: UK Parliament

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will publish an emergency statement at 11am today (17 October), bringing forward tax and spending measures from the medium-term fiscal plan in a bid to support fiscal sustainability.

HM Treasury said he will also make a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon, expected to be at 3pm.

The government department said this follows the prime minister's statement on Friday, and further conversations between the prime minister and the chancellor over the weekend, to ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth.

Liz Truss scraps corporation tax cut in latest Mini Budget U-turn

It added the chancellor will then deliver the full Medium-Term Fiscal Plan to be published alongside a forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility on 31 October.

HM Treasury said the chancellor had met with the governor of the Bank of England and the head of the Debt Management Office last night to brief them on these plans.

Related Topics

Jonathan Stapleton
Author spotlight

Jonathan Stapleton

View profile
More from Jonathan Stapleton

Yields rise after chancellor replaced and BoE ends gilt market operations

TPR issues statement on managing LDI, investment and liquidity risk

More on UK

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey
Cost of Living

Bank of England further delays quantitative tightening - reports

Bid to maintain calm markets

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 18 October 2022 • 1 min read
Ward previously worked as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers for the chancellor of the exchequer
UK

JPMAM's Ward joins government's new economic council

Part of economic statement

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 17 October 2022 • 2 min read
UK inflation cooled from its 40-year high in August as petrol prices fell, but food prices continued to rise.
UK

Deutsche Bank: UK CPI will not return to target until early 2025

UK CPI to edge up to 10% in September

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Jeremy Hunt appointed new Chancellor of the Exchequer

14 October 2022 • 1 min read
02

Liz Truss sacks Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

14 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt rips up Kwasi Kwarteng's Mini Budget

17 October 2022 • 3 min read
04

Liz Truss scraps corporation tax cut in latest Mini Budget U-turn

14 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

UK has made transition to higher rates world 'as difficult as possible'

12 October 2022 • 3 min read
06

Columbia Threadneedle suspends dealing on property fund over liquidity issues

12 October 2022 • 2 min read
19 Oct
United Kingdom
Website

Webinar: Investing when scared - The challenge of not overpaying for defensiveness

Register now
Trustpilot