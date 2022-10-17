Hargreaves Lansdown hit by lawsuit over role in Woodford scandal

This is the first time Hargreaves Lansdown has been targeted over its role in the Woodford scandal.

RGL, a claims management company, said it had launched the lawsuit against the FTSE 100-listed firm in London's High Court on Friday (14 October) on behalf of an initial 3,200 investors.

The case is based on Hargreaves' continued promotion of the former flagship LF Woodford Equity Income Fund (WEIF) on its 'best buy' list, which it did so until the day the fund collapsed.

In a separate lawsuit, RGL is also suing Link Fund Solutions, the fund's authorised corporate director, for up to £100m. This is the third lawsuit levied against Link over the way it handled the fund.

Alexander Weinberg, a partner at law firm Wallace, which is advising RGL, said: "Both institutions have failed WEIF investors."

This is the first time Hargreaves Lansdown has been targeted over its role in the Woodford scandal, three years after the fund was suspended in 2019. The fund was later closed and is now being wound up.

RGL claims that despite being aware of issues with portfolio diversification and liquidity, Hargreaves continued to suggest the WEIF to clients up until the fund's demise. Additionally, it claims LFS did not manage and administer the fund appropriately.

Hargreaves Lansdown declined to comment. In early trading this morning (17 October), HL shares were down 2.83%, according to Morningstar data.

The FCA has not yet made all of its investigation's findings public. However, it stated last month that due to LFS's administration of the fund, it could impose a £50m punishment and a £306m redress scheme.

In its most recent update, Link has warned investors that the winding up of the former Woodford Equity Income fund is likely to last into the second half of 2023.

Last week, Investment Week reported that the FCA had ruled out the publication of a Woodford report unless the regulator takes enforcement action at the end of the process.