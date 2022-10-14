Carney's financial alliance for climate change at risk as banks look to pull out

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 2 min read
Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney founded the group ahead of COP26
Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney founded the group ahead of COP26

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, the group co-founded by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, is at risk as major banks are looking to pull out, according to reports.

Banks in the US including JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are reported by the Financial Times and Bloomberg to be considering leaving the group, as they are nervous about breaching antitrust laws in the US if they take guidance on investment decisions from a UN campaign.

GFANZ commented last week that it had "received no indication from any of [its] members that they intend to leave."

When it was established, GFANZ said adhering to UN strictures was necessary and the UN body, Race to Zero, would set criteria to ensure that business groups put forward credible climate change targets.

Now GFANZ is looking to re-examine the oversight structure to ensure the ongoing support of all its members, according to the reports.

Ben Caldecott, director of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group, told Bloomberg that the relationship with Race To Zero, which was supposed to help the group's credibility, "looks like it will soon snap".

During the summer, there was already strain between Race to Zero and the members. A campaign from Race to Zero in June said it could remove firms if they did not comply with a requirement  to "restrict the development, financing and facilitation of new fossil fuel assets".

However, this was changed last month to drop an explicit "no new coal" guidance after some parties argued that its own staff could fall foul of competition law as a result of the binding language.

In a statement sent in early October, GFANZ said each of its suballiances are "subject only to their own governance structures".

GFANZ was founded in April 2021, and at COP26 in Glasgow it announced that firms had committed $130trn of capital to reach net zero emission targets by 2050. It was established as a forum for some of the world's biggest banks, asset managers, insurers and pension funds to co-ordinate efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Kathleen Gallagher
Bank of England gilt operation comes to an end

BlackRock AUM drops below $8trn

