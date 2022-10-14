Jeremy Hunt appointed new Chancellor of the Exchequer

Replaces Kwasi Kwarteng

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Jeremy Hunt appointed new Chancellor of the Exchequer
Image:

Jeremy Hunt appointed new Chancellor of the Exchequer

Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer following the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng today (14 October).

The appointment came as Prime Minister Liz Truss prepares to hold a press conference this afternoon, where she is expected to announced major U-turns on her 'Mini Budget', including pushing ahead with the previously cancelled corporation tax hike.  

Truss had pledged to scrap the tax hike Rishi Sunak announced when he was chancellor, increasing it from 19% to 25%. 

Hunt's appointment makes him the fourth chancellor in four months for the government.

The new chancellor is MP for South West Surrey has previously served as chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee since 2020, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from 2012 to 2018 and a brief stint as Foreign Secretary from 2018 to 2019.

Hunt previously ran against Boris Johnson to become prime minister back in 2019, but was defeated by the latter in the last round.

Liz Truss sacks Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

Alongside the chancellor, Edward Argar has been appointed Chief Secretary of the Treasury after the now former secretary Chris Philp was been moved to the Cabinet Office following the removal of Kwarteng. 

The now ex-chancellor Kwarteng was asked to "stand aside" by the prime minister after days of speculation about the security of his role amid the fall out from the Mini Budget.

Kwarteng, who held the role for 38 days, commented on the market and economic turmoil that has followed the tax and energy regimes in his departing letter sent to the prime minister Liz Truss.

In the same letter Kwarteng said he "looked forward to supporting you [Prime Minister] and my successor" from the backbenches.

More updates to follow. 

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Deep Dive: Will newer or older artists win the royalties trust tussle?

Mini Budget: 'The straw that broke the camel's back'

More on UK

Conclude after buying a total of nearly £20bn of paper.
UK

Yields rise after chancellor replaced and BoE ends gilt market operations

BoE’s bond market operations conclude

Jonathan Stapleton
Jonathan Stapleton
clock 14 October 2022 • 1 min read
Liz Truss earlier gave a short conference on the Mini Budget U-turn.
UK

Liz Truss scraps corporation tax cut in latest Mini Budget U-turn

Second U-turn since Mini Budget

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 October 2022 • 2 min read
Kwasi Kwarteng (pictured) had only been on the post for 38 days.
UK

Liz Truss sacks Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

38 days after taking the post

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England ramps up temporary QE

10 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

Jeremy Hunt appointed new Chancellor of the Exchequer

14 October 2022 • 1 min read
03

Liz Truss sacks Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

14 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

UK has made transition to higher rates world 'as difficult as possible'

12 October 2022 • 3 min read
05

Fidelity International appoints head of investment companies as Denny departs for Pantheon

10 October 2022 • 1 min read
06

Liz Truss scraps corporation tax cut in latest Mini Budget U-turn

14 October 2022 • 2 min read
19 Oct
United Kingdom
Website

Webinar: Investing when scared - The challenge of not overpaying for defensiveness

Register now
Trustpilot