Liz Truss sacks Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

His removal just weeks into the job makes him the second shortest-serving UK chancellor on record. The shortest serving chancellor, Iain Macleod, died of a heart attack 30 days after taking the job in 1970.

In a letter published by Kwarteng addressed to the prime minister, he wrote: "The economic development has changed rapidly since we set out the Growth Plan on 23 September. In response, together with the Bank of England and excellent officials at the Treasury we have responded to those events."

"It is important now as we move forward to emphasise your government's commitment to fiscal discipline. The Medium-Term Fiscal Plan is crucial to this end, and I look forward to supporting you and my successor to achieve that from the backbenches."

Kwarteng exits IMF meetings early as U-turn rumours mount

The news comes as Truss is set to announce yet another U-turn to Kwarteng's Mini Budget at 2pm today (14 October), according to multiple reports. The chancellor left the IMF annual meetings early to return to the UK this morning.

At around 1.30am last night, several journalists accompanying Kwarteng tweeted his departure, with BBC economics editor Faisal Islam citing Treasury sources that his early exit was to "engage across government and with MP colleagues on the Mini Budget".

The UK government is set to scrap plans to cut the corporation tax introduced in the Mini Budget. In his first parliamentary statement as chancellor last month, Kwarteng had pledged to scrap a corporation tax hike from 19% to 25% which had been scheduled for April next year by Rishi Sunak.

'The great Truss retreat': U-turn on 45% tax rate 'not the solution' to market turmoil

The corporation tax cut was one of Liz Truss' major planks of her Tory leadership campaign. However, she is now set to reverse her plans and the rise will go ahead as planned.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group, said: "Kwarteng's removal as chancellor, making him one of the shortest holders of that office, has not done much to boost the pound, given that it has already rallied yesterday on hopes of a U-turn on the budget."

"Now the market will wait to see what is actually decided, and only then will it take a view on giving the government some support in terms of another bounce in GBPUSD and/or a drop in gilt yields. Liz Truss certainly is not out of the woods yet."