BlackRock AUM drops below $8trn

$22bn net inflows to ETFs

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock
Image:

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock

BlackRock’s assets tumbled to $7.96trn in the third quarter of 2022, lower than analyst expectations, the company announced on 13 October.

Assets under management at the firm are down 16% year-on-year and from $8.5trn in June. Revenue was also down 15% year-on-year to $4.3bn and net income was down 16% at $1.4bn.

However, BlackRock still reported positive net inflows for the three months to the end of September. Long-term net inflows stood at $65bn for the quarter and $248bn for the first three quarters of the year.

Premier Miton AUM drops £3.3bn

Net inflows into ETFs made up $22bn in the three months, boosted by $37bn worth of flows into bond ETFs.

According to reports, BlackRock will pause discretionary hiring plans for the rest of the year as it anticipates a market recovery may take longer than in previous economic downturns.

"While we continue to have deep conviction in our strategy and the long-term growth of the global capital markets, we have begun to more aggressively manage the pace of certain discretionary spend," CFO Gary Shedlin said on a conference call reported by Reuters.

Markets stumble following stubbornly high US inflation results

Adjusted earnings per share stood at $9.55, higher than analyst expectations of $7.07, according to Bloomberg. This was thanks to a combination of buybacks, lower than expected tax rate and higher valuation of its stake in iCapital.

Larry Fink, chair and CEO of the firm, said: "We continue to evolve our organization, think comprehensively about our clients' portfolios and innovate ahead of their needs, all of which is deepening connectivity across our platform.

"We are uniquely positioned to serve our clients' needs with integrated investment management, technology and advisory expertise."

BlackRock shares were flat following the results and are down 37.9% year to date (14 October).

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Carney's financial alliance for climate change at risk as banks look to pull out

Bank of England gilt operation comes to an end

More on Companies

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney founded the group ahead of COP26
ESG

Carney's financial alliance for climate change at risk as banks look to pull out

Review of standards

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 14 October 2022 • 2 min read
Mike O’Shea, the CEO said the outflows were due to “weak client demand across the industry”
Companies

Premier Miton AUM drops £3.3bn

Inflows down 35%

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 14 October 2022 • 1 min read
Polar Capital chief executive Gavin Rochussen said that while performance and flows had been negative overall, some areas of the business had seen slight positive movement.
Companies

Assets continue to trickle from Polar Capital

Down to £18.8bn

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 13 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England ramps up temporary QE

10 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

Jeremy Hunt appointed new Chancellor of the Exchequer

14 October 2022 • 1 min read
03

Liz Truss sacks Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

14 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

UK has made transition to higher rates world 'as difficult as possible'

12 October 2022 • 3 min read
05

Fidelity International appoints head of investment companies as Denny departs for Pantheon

10 October 2022 • 1 min read
06

Columbia Threadneedle suspends dealing on property fund over liquidity issues

12 October 2022 • 2 min read
19 Oct
United Kingdom
Website

Webinar: Investing when scared - The challenge of not overpaying for defensiveness

Register now
Trustpilot