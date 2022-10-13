Markets stumble following stubbornly high US inflation results

The US Consumer Price Index saw a monthly rise of 0.4% in September

S&P 500 futures crashed following the announcement, falling 3.4% in the space of five minutes.

Meanwhile, US bonds yields have shot up, with ten-year US Treasury Note yields breaking 4% for the first time since 2008. Two-year yields sit at 4.5% at time of writing, the highest since before the global financial crisis.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index saw a monthly rise of 0.4% in September, compared to 0.2% growth in August.

Increases in shelter, food and medical care prices were the largest contributor to the inflationary pressure. Shelter prices, which grew 0.8% in September, saw their highest monthly increase since 1982.

This was partially offset by the monthly 4.9% decline in gasoline prices, which pulled down the energy index to a 2.1% decrease, despite rises in natural gas and electricity prices. However, on an annual basis, the energy index still rose 19.8%.

Meanwhile, core CPI, which excludes food and energy, reached 6.6%, the highest level in 40 years.

Fed still afraid of doing 'too little' on inflation

Willem Sels, global CIO, global private banking and wealth at HSBC, noted that core inflation "remains the sticky part of CPI and central banks' main headache".

He explained that strength in the labour market, along with other factors, has continued to push up demand for services.

Seema Shah, chief global strategist for Principal Asset Management, agreed, adding: "Increases in shelter and medical care indices, the stickiest segments of the CPI basket, confirm that price pressures are extremely stubborn and will not go down without a Fed fight."

Shah also highlighted that the significant increases in food prices may put household budgets "under severe pressure".

"After today's inflation report, there can't be anyone left in the market who believes the Fed can raise rates by anything less than 75bps at the November meeting," she said.

"In fact, if this kind of upside surprise is repeated next month, we could be facing a fifth consecutive 0.75% hike in December with policy rates blowing through the Fed's peak rate forecast before this year is over."

The BLS also announced that it would begin weighting the CPI annually from January 2023, rather than biennially as it has previously done.

Government 2.5% medium-term growth target is 'almost impossible'

HSBC'S Sels highlighted that following recent market volatility, there had been hope for relief in the CPI numbers, but the results had left markets "disappointed".

He explained: "Fed members have been at pains to state that they will continue to fight inflation through rapid rate hikes, and a 0.75% rate hike on 2 November is now almost certain - though the upside surprise to CPI is not big enough to warrant a 1% hike.

"We already knew that lower gasoline prices would subtract from inflation in September, and we may see less of a benefit next month as gasoline prices have rebounded in October. Lower goods price inflation also helped as transportation costs are falling and global supply chain bottle necks are gradually easing."

Amid this environment, Sels expects markets will remain very volatile, with a hawkish Fed and low risk appetite benefiting the US dollar relative to EUR and GBP.

"Equity markets increasingly worry about the effect of rate hikes on growth so we are underweight on global stocks and have a defensive sector positioning. As for bonds, it is worth keeping duration short and sticking to high quality borrowers in USD," he added.