Fed still afraid of doing 'too little' on inflation

Markets have continued to price in expectations that the central bank will bring another 0.75% hike in its November meeting.

Minutes released yesterday (12 October) detailed the thought process behind the Fed's decision last month to make the third in a series of 0.75% rate hikes.

Officials said they continue to remain committed to "purposefully" tightening monetary policy in the face of "broad-based and unacceptably high inflation".

The minutes also show a Fed that is still surprised by the rate of rising prices, describing "higher-than-expected inflation", as well as emphasising the need to "purposefully moving to a restrictive policy stance in the near term".

The minutes said: "Several participants underlined the need to maintain a restrictive stance for as long as necessary, with a couple of these participants stressing that historical experience demonstrated the danger of prematurely ending periods of tight monetary policy designed to bring down inflation."

Most members of the Fed predict rates to rise to 4.4% by the end of 2022 and to peak at 4.6% next year. Nevertheless, a significant minority support a less aggressive approach, which may suggest a smaller 0.5% increase may be considered next month.

Michelle Bowman, a Fed governor, said in a speech yesterday that she supported further large rate rises if price pressures continued to not let up.

"If we do not see signs that inflation is moving down, my view continues to be that sizeable increases in the target range for the federal funds rate should remain on the table," she said. "However, if inflation starts to decline, I believe a slower pace of rate increases would be appropriate."

US stocks closed lower for a sixth consecutive day after the minutes, with the S&P 500 ending the day down 0.3% at a two-year low.