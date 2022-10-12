FCA chief: We will continue to learn from our mistakes

FCA chief: We will continue to learn from our mistakes

The regulator will continue to learn lessons from its past mistakes and focus on improving operations to benefit consumers and financial markets, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chief executive Nikhil Rathi has said.

Rathi, speaking at the FCA's annual public meeting today (12 October), made the comments in response to a question which asked: How do you intend to address the scale of regulatory failure in the FCA?

Rathi said the regulator recognised that "not everything has gone as well as it should have in the past".

FCA seeks experts to join new ESG advisory committee

He referenced the Gloster Review into the regulator's actions linked to London Capital & Finance, as well as other independent reviews, like the investigation into Connaught. Interim chair Richard Lloyd also referenced the Gloster Review in his opening speech at the meeting.

Rathi said: "First and foremost, after being at the FCA for two years, I would like to say how much outstanding work my colleagues at the FCA undertake day in and day out to tackle consumer harm and keep markets functioning and promote competition.

"But we also recognise that not everything has gone as well as it should have in the past. There has been the Gloster Review and other independent reviews which indicated where mistakes have been made by the FCA."

He added: "We have been working hard to respond to and implement the recommendations we received. We have a widespread transformation programme that has been looking at all aspects of the FCA's operation."

FCA warns alternative investment firms of increasing scrutiny

Rathi said the regulator had streamlined its governance so it could "intervene more quickly" and it was bolstering its data capabilities to operate at scale.

He pointed out that the FCA has increased the denial of applications in the past year to one in five, up from one in 14 last year.

"If we can tackle problem firms at the gateway that can save problems down the line. We have also been much more proactive in tackling problematic financial promotions," said the CEO.

He added: "You can expect continuing attention to those lessons that have been highlighted to us. And publishing our metrics transparently so you can assess our progress."

 

