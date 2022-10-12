Treasury Committee raises further concerns over lack of government respect for regulators

Discussing the draft Financial Services and Markets bill before the Treasury Committee yesterday (11 October), Griffith said that while the government has the "greatest respect for our independent regulators", saying it was necessary to have a "safety valve".

Griffith, who started in the role a month ago, defended the proposals for ministers to be able to overrule regulators on matters of "significant public interest", giving the example of regulators being unable to cope with questions of how genetic testing could influence the insurance market.

However, when pressed by MPs, he was unable to give a definition of ‘significant public policy interest'.

He said that the proposal will not go through a consultation, adding that the overruling would be used "sparingly" without interfering in day-to-day regulatory decisions.

MPs on the committee warned that the new government had not shown respect to financial institutions, citing the recent firing of experienced civil servant Tom Scholar.

Nevertheless, while Griffith argued for the balance between "the independence of the regulator and the ability of the treasury to intervene", he also confirmed that the current regulatory structure was intended to remain as is.

He said that it was his "belief and desires outcome" was that there was no disruption to the regulatory structure.

During the Conservative Party conference, the government said that it plans to scrap all EU regulation by the end of next year.

However, some of the EU's rules would be transferred to UK financial rulebooks, Griffith said.

"There is no desire to diverge for its own sake," he added.

Concerns were also raised over introducing a secondary objective of international competitiveness, with MP Kevin Hollinrake stating that this could lead to "a race to the bottom in terms of regulation".

He noted that regulators themselves have expressed concerns about this measure, quoting governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey as saying "we tried a competitiveness objective before, and it did not work".

Finally, questions around cryptocurrency were raised, with MPs noting that while the government has laid out plans to regulate stablecoins, it does not have new plans to regulate the wider cryptocurrency market.

MPs said that this partial regulation may "confuse the general public", as well as creating a ‘halo effect', where all cryptoassets see a boost despite lack of regulation.

Furthermore, Griffith was also pressed about intentions for the UK to create its own stablecoin, asking if it was wise to "introduce rivals to sterling".

He replied that there were "broad geopolitical concerns if the UK sits out indefinitely from introducing a digital currency".