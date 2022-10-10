CCLA launches first global corporate mental health benchmark

100 of the largest listed companies

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
The newly-launched global benchmark is the sister benchmark to the CCLA Corporate Mental Health Benchmark – UK 100 launched in May 2022.
Image:

The newly-launched global benchmark is the sister benchmark to the CCLA Corporate Mental Health Benchmark – UK 100 launched in May 2022.

CCLA has launched a global corporate mental health benchmark, the first of its kind according to the firm.

The CCLA Corporate Mental Health Benchmark Global 100 benchmark evaluates how 100 of the world's largest listed companies are approaching and managing workplace mental health.

According to the firm, the benchmark aims to serve as an important engagement tool and accountability mechanism for responsible investors, and to help companies create conditions "in which employees can thrive".

The newly-launched global benchmark is the sister benchmark to the CCLA Corporate Mental Health Benchmark - UK 100 launched in May 2022. 

CCLA launches first UK retail fund

David Atkin, CEO at Principles for Responsible Investment, said: "This CCLA Corporate Mental Health Benchmark Global 100 report represents a vital tool for investors to engage with companies on a critical aspect of protecting workers." 

"I look forward to seeing how companies respond to increased scrutiny of workplace mental health by institutional investors and, over time, I hope that more companies will be able to realise the business and wider societal benefits from creating the conditions in which all their workers can thrive." 

Initial findings from the CCLA Corporate Mental Health Benchmark Global 100 report revealed that while nine in ten companies recognise workplace mental health as an important business concern, less than half (49%) have formalised these commitments in a policy. 

Moreover, just 15% of companies have published objectives or targets for mental health, and only 19% have assigned day-to-day operational responsibility for implementing their mental health policies. 

Investors must put people's health at the heart of their decisions

When it comes to the relationship between good mental health and fair pay and financial wellbeing, findings show that while 82% of companies have taken a clear position, less than a third of them (28%) have published a formal policy that expressly recognises the link between the two.   

At a boardroom level, public CEO leadership is lacking. While almost one-third (28%) of companies assessed have a clearly stated position on promoting a culture of openness on mental health, only 19% of company CEOs have publicly signalled their leadership commitment.

Both the UK and global benchmarks will run annually and are supported by a coalition of 34 institutional investors, representing a combined $7trn in assets under management, who are signatories to the CCLA Global Investor Statement on Workplace Mental Health.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

AIC warns selling LTAFs to retail investors is 'an accident waiting to happen'

Martin Gilbert steps down from board of two abrdn funds over potential conflicts of interest

More on ESG

The green bond was issued in three tranches to be repaid in 2027, 2032 and 2122.
ESG

LSE to admit $3bn green bond from Saudi sovereign wealth fund

100-year tranche

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 10 October 2022 • 2 min read
Iancu Daramus, responsible investment associate at Fulcrum Asset Management
ESG

Carbon fast-forward: Shifting the perspective in climate alignment

'Imperative of action'

Iancu Daramus
clock 10 October 2022 • 3 min read
While corporations have a key part to play in tackling greenwashing, "they cannot do it alone if others do not raise the bar".
ESG

FCA warns of clampdown on 'social washing'

Good Money Week

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 07 October 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

IMF warns funds holding illiquid assets risk undermining financial stability

05 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

Four graphs explaining... commodities

06 October 2022 • 3 min read
03

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for original price of $44bn

05 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

'Buying opportunities are better than ever' for investment trusts

05 October 2022 • 4 min read
05

UK property funds impose liquidity limits - reports

04 October 2022 • 3 min read
06

Hargreaves Lansdown launches US equity fund

04 October 2022 • 1 min read
11 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

ESG Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot