CCLA launches first global corporate mental health benchmark

The newly-launched global benchmark is the sister benchmark to the CCLA Corporate Mental Health Benchmark – UK 100 launched in May 2022.

The CCLA Corporate Mental Health Benchmark Global 100 benchmark evaluates how 100 of the world's largest listed companies are approaching and managing workplace mental health.

According to the firm, the benchmark aims to serve as an important engagement tool and accountability mechanism for responsible investors, and to help companies create conditions "in which employees can thrive".

David Atkin, CEO at Principles for Responsible Investment, said: "This CCLA Corporate Mental Health Benchmark Global 100 report represents a vital tool for investors to engage with companies on a critical aspect of protecting workers."

"I look forward to seeing how companies respond to increased scrutiny of workplace mental health by institutional investors and, over time, I hope that more companies will be able to realise the business and wider societal benefits from creating the conditions in which all their workers can thrive."

Initial findings from the CCLA Corporate Mental Health Benchmark Global 100 report revealed that while nine in ten companies recognise workplace mental health as an important business concern, less than half (49%) have formalised these commitments in a policy.

Moreover, just 15% of companies have published objectives or targets for mental health, and only 19% have assigned day-to-day operational responsibility for implementing their mental health policies.

When it comes to the relationship between good mental health and fair pay and financial wellbeing, findings show that while 82% of companies have taken a clear position, less than a third of them (28%) have published a formal policy that expressly recognises the link between the two.

At a boardroom level, public CEO leadership is lacking. While almost one-third (28%) of companies assessed have a clearly stated position on promoting a culture of openness on mental health, only 19% of company CEOs have publicly signalled their leadership commitment.

Both the UK and global benchmarks will run annually and are supported by a coalition of 34 institutional investors, representing a combined $7trn in assets under management, who are signatories to the CCLA Global Investor Statement on Workplace Mental Health.