Sustainable Farmland trust IPO halted due to UK market volatility

'Market volatility and uncertainty'

Sustainable Farmland trust IPO plans paused
The Sustainable Farmland trust has paused its initial public offering plans due to the "current high levels of market volatility and uncertainty".

Just under a month ago (12 September) the management announced that it would be launching the Article 8 trust following a £200m fundraising.

In a statement posted on the London Stock Exchange today (10 October) the management team said that since it had made the announcement, it had been "greatly encouraged" by the "significant level of support" from investors, but "market conditions have deteriorated and are volatile, presenting significant challenges for many institutional investors".

Deutsche Bank: UK economy will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024

As a result, the trust's board said it would "be more beneficial to recommence the IPO at a later date" and any subscriptions received via the intermediaries offer and offer for subscription will be returned to investors.

Indeed, a week after the IPO plans were announced, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced the government's Mini Budget, which has had a tidal wave of negative impacts since.

The record high tax cuts triggered sterling to fall almost to parity with the US dollar and UK gilts spiralled, which caused the Bank of England to intervene with emergency bond buying to prevent a collapse of LDI funds.

All of this has seen several major credit rating agencies downgrade the UK outlook from ‘stable' to ‘negative'.

Andy Crossley, chair of the Sustainable Farmland trust, said that although he remained confidence in the future success of the trust "owing to well-reported market uncertainty, it proved a challenging time for institutional investors to make new investments, no matter how attractive the offering".

He added that he "looked forward to returning in better external market circumstances".

Fidelity International appoints head of investment companies as Denny departs for Pantheon

Carbon fast-forward: Shifting the perspective in climate alignment

