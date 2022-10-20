AJ Bell's AuA dips 2% despite positive flows

Assets under administration at AJ Bell's platform business fell by 2%, despite finding £5.8bn of net inflows over the past 12 months.
In the firm's annual results released this morning (20 October) AJ Bell reported resilient, if lower, flows during the 12 month period to the end of September. Net inflows of £5.8bn compared to £7bn for the previous fiscal year and £4.9bn for the 2020 fiscal year.
However, the company's assets under administration still fell 2% to £64.1bn because of "adverse market movements" of 11%.
AUM of AJ Bell Investments increased during the period, up 27% to £2.8bn, due to net inflows of £1.05bn.
Total customer numbers at investment platform AJ Bell were up 16% in the year, with growth in both advised and D2C customers.
AJ Bell said the firm's dual-channel model continued to deliver strong organic growth in both advised and D2C customers, with the former increasing by 18,451 to close at 145,371, up 15% in the year, and the latter up 16% to close at 280,281.
AJ Bell chief executive Michael Summersgill said: "Despite the challenging economic backdrop, our business model continues to perform exceptionally well. We have a talented and experienced management team in place that is focused on achieving our growth ambitions in the investment platform market. Together we are extremely excited about the long-term prospects for AJ Bell."