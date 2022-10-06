US jobless claims increase sharply from five-month low

The rise of 29,000 claims was one of the sharpest weekly increases this year.

The 219,000 initial jobless claims came in above expectations of 203,000, although it is still low by historical standards.

The data is a useful indicator of the official employment figures, which will be released on 7 October, and are predicted to show that the US economy added 250,000 jobs in September, which would be the smallest monthly increase since December of last year.

Economists warn markets are 'too optimistic' about Fed pivot prospects

Some positive signs for the US labour came out earlier this week, when data was released showing US employers cutting the number of job vacancies by over a million, which may indicate the Federal Reserve's plans to cool the economy with higher interest rates may be succeeding.

Some of the increase from the jobless claims data was attributed to the effects of Hurricane Fiona, with Puerto Rico reporting an increase of 3,917 claims, higher than any state.

Unemployment data in coming weeks will likely be affected by Hurricane Ian, which has seriously damaged parts of Florida and surrounding states.

Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst for IG, said: "Quite how steadfast the Fed will be in the face of economic suffering could be tested soon enough, with today's jump in unemployment claims bringing concerns ahead of Friday's jobs report."