US jobless claims increase sharply from five-month low

Rise of 29,000

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
One of the sharpest weekly increases this year.
Image:

One of the sharpest weekly increases this year.

US unemployment insurance claims rose sharply from the five-month lows last week, increasing to 219,000 from the previous week’s 190,000.

The rise of 29,000 claims was one of the sharpest weekly increases this year.

The 219,000 initial jobless claims came in above expectations of 203,000, although it is still low by historical standards.

The data is a useful indicator of the official employment figures, which will be released on 7 October, and are predicted to show that the US economy added 250,000 jobs in September, which would be the smallest monthly increase since December of last year.

Economists warn markets are 'too optimistic' about Fed pivot prospects

Some positive signs for the US labour came out earlier this week, when data was released showing US employers cutting the number of job vacancies by over a million, which may indicate the Federal Reserve's plans to cool the economy with higher interest rates may be succeeding.

Some of the increase from the jobless claims data was attributed to the effects of Hurricane Fiona, with Puerto Rico reporting an increase of 3,917 claims, higher than any state.

Unemployment data in coming weeks will likely be affected by Hurricane Ian, which has seriously damaged parts of Florida and surrounding states.

Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst for IG, said: "Quite how steadfast the Fed will be in the face of economic suffering could be tested soon enough, with today's jump in unemployment claims bringing concerns ahead of Friday's jobs report."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Franklin Templeton's head of UK wholesale leaves firm

Top investors only voting for ESG proposals 7.5% of the time

More on Economics

The Bank of England has continued a cautious approach to gilt buying as part of its temporary market intervention, purchasing just £22m in bonds on Monday (3 October).
Economics

Bank of England responds to Treasury Committee's questioning over bond buying intervention

Closely monitoring progress of LDI funds

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 06 October 2022 • 5 min read
Partner insight: China emerges as a new player in biotech
Economics

Partner insight: China emerges as a new player in biotech

China is experiencing significant demographic shifts, and these are spurring its emergence as a new player in innovative health care, says Cinney Zhang.

AXA IM
clock 05 October 2022 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: The Active Opportunity in Emerging Markets
Economics

Partner Insight: The Active Opportunity in Emerging Markets

Emerging markets present a rich tapestry of opportunities, but require nuanced investment approaches to be harnessed

Pimco
clock 03 October 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Chancellor scraps plans to remove 45% income tax rate for high earners

03 October 2022 • 1 min read
02

deVere Group pulls all UK property investment projects

03 October 2022 • 1 min read
03

Partner insight: Infinite possibilities

30 September 2022 • 1 min read
04

UK property funds impose liquidity limits - reports

04 October 2022 • 3 min read
05

Four graphs explaining... commodities

06 October 2022 • 3 min read
06

'Buying opportunities are better than ever' for investment trusts

05 October 2022 • 4 min read
11 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

ESG Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot