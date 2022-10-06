Morningstar: ESG portfolio implementation still lags among major global investors

Only 29% consider ESG factors more than half of AUM

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The vast majority (85%) of survey respondents believe ESG factors are material to investment policy.
The majority of a group of global asset owners representing more than £32.7tn assets under management have not yet fully implemented ESG in their portfolios, a new Morningstar study reveals.

According to the study, which surveyed 500 global investors in 11 countries, only 29% of respondents said ESG factors are being considered for more than half of their organisation's total assets under management.

When asked about barriers to full implementation of ESG strategies, investors cited concern about impact on returns, lack of available products and reluctance of clients and stakeholders as top factors. 

Despite this, the vast majority (85%) of surveyed investors said they believe ESG factors are material to investment policy, while 70% feel ESG factors have become more material in the past five years. 

Morningstar IM's Coop: Cooling of ESG euphoria presents an opportunity for investors

About two-thirds of allocators said they have seen a significant improvement in the quality of ESG data, ratings, indexes and tools available over the past five years. However, they said there is still room for ESG tools to improve.

Nearly half (48%) of investors noted that ESG tools could benefit from more accuracy, while 42% said from more timeliness and 41% from more objectivity of ESG data. 

Respondents also pointed out that developments in regulation, data, reporting, analytical tools and investment processes appear to be interdependent, with each aspect shaping and being shaped by the others. 

Morningstar figures reveal drop in recently ESG rebranded funds flows

Tom Kuh, Morningstar Indexes head of ESG strategy, said: "Findings show ESG considerations to be a major driver of asset owner investment policy, but we are still far from full investment portfolio implementation."

"We were reminded through our discussions with asset owners of all shapes, sizes and approaches around the world that ESG investing is complex as well as diverse and is progressing at different speeds and stages."

Valeria Martinez
Large asset managers were found to be failing to support proposals from all areas of ESG.
ESG

Top investors only voting for ESG proposals 7.5% of the time

Report from Tulipshare

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 06 October 2022 • 2 min read
Industry Voice Podcast: Scope 3 - The scope that matters most
ESG

Industry Voice Podcast: Scope 3 - The scope that matters most

Tackling value chain emissions through active management

Kempen Capital Management
clock 06 October 2022 • 1 min read
12 firms accused of "making confusing statements about their involvement with Russia".
Investment

Allianz and Goldman Sachs among firms accused of 'moralwashing' on Russia

12 ‘worst offenders’

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 06 October 2022 • 2 min read
