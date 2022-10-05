Rathbones taps Charles Stanley for DFM specialist within distribution team

Marie Lawrence joins

Valeria Martinez
Marie Lawrence (pictured), joins from Charles Stanley, where she spent over three years as intermediary sales manager.
Rathbones has hired Marie Lawrence, former Charles Stanley intermediary sales manager, as a discretionary fund management specialist within its distribution team.

Lawrence will be responsible for relationships in the South East of England, including Winchester and Chichester, and report to Philip Turner, head of DFM specialists.

"Our DFM business continues to show significant growth and we are committed to fully resourcing our ability to offer comprehensive and relevant solutions to our clients," Turner said. 

"Marie brings a wealth of experience in working with advisers and in growing her network. We very much look forward to working with her."

Rathbones adds investment consultant to sales team

Prior to joining Rathbones, Lawrence spent over three years at Charles Stanley, where she worked as an intermediary sales manager covering Thames Valley and the West Midlands.  

She also spent eight years as an account manager at Prudential and worked for Allied Dunbar and Scottish Amicable.

In May, Rathbones announced the appointment of Matt Honour as DFM specialist, covering the West of England region including Bristol, Bath, Birmingham, South Wales, Cornwall and Devon.

