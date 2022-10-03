Ruffer promotes co-manager to join Duncan MacInnes on trust

The move comes following the departure of Hamish Baillie, who left the trust after two decades in role.

Yeo joined Ruffer as an investment associate in 2017, becoming an investment manager in 2021 and an investment specialist in the UK wholesale team in April 2022.

Chair of the company Chris Russell said: "The board is very pleased to welcome Jasmine as part of the Ruffer management team following a rigorous and objective process of selecting an internal candidate."

MacInnes added: "I am delighted with Jasmine's appointment as co-manager. Jasmine joined Ruffer in 2017 and has quickly become a highly valued member of the team, managing portfolios for a range of clients during her time at Ruffer.

"I am confident her astute and thoughtful approach to investing will help us to continue successfully preserving investors' capital, whatever happens in financial markets."