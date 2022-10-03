Truss slashes regulation for thousands of newly-defined small companies

Bid to cut red tape and boost growth

clock • 2 min read
The government will also look at plans to consult in the future on potentially extending the threshold to businesses with 1000 employees | Credit: Number 10
Image:

The government will also look at plans to consult in the future on potentially extending the threshold to businesses with 1000 employees | Credit: Number 10

Prime Minister Liz Truss is changing how a small business is defined to increase the amount of companies exempt from certain regulations, in a bid to cut red tape and boost economic growth.

From today (3 October), the government will widen regulation exemptions granted to small businesses to companies with fewer than 500 employees, widening the scope from the current limit of 250 workers.

"By raising the definition of a small business, in terms of regulation, from 250 to 500 employees, we will be releasing 40,000 more businesses from future bureaucracy and the accompanying paperwork that is expensive and burdensome for all but the largest firms," the prime minister's office wrote in a statement.

"Regulatory exemptions are often granted for SMEs, which the EU defines at below 250 employees. However, we are free to take our own approach and exempt more businesses to those with under 500 employees. We will also be able to apply this to retained EU law currently under review, which we would not have been able to do without our exit from the EU."

Chancellor scraps plans to remove 45% income tax rate for high earners

The prime minister's office said that the government will also look at plans to consult in the future on potentially extending the threshold to businesses with 1000 employees, once the impact on the current extension is known.

Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said: "Regulation backs incumbents, it backs big business against challengers. New employment comes, generally speaking, from smaller businesses. You must not regulate them as if they are big businesses—you stop the level of growth, you do not get the growth you need. 

"This is not a mad rush to remove all safety regulations. It is making sure the regulations are ones you actually need and pertain to real issues businesses face."

This new measure follows the government's new 'Growth Plan' introduced by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on 23 September, which unveiled a £45bn tax cut package and significant expenditure in an effort to reach its 2.5% annual growth target. 

