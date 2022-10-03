Mirabaud appoints global head for external asset managers

Carel Huber joins

Carel Huber (pictured) will be responsible for expanding the EAM segment across the broader Mirabaud group.
Mirabaud’s wealth management division has appointed Carel Huber as its global head of external asset management (EAM) teams, as it looks to strengthen its offer in the multi-custodian wealth management market.

He will be based in Geneva and report to Nicolas Mirabaud, managing partner and head of wealth management. He will manage EAM teams in Switzerland and abroad as of 1 October.

Huber will continue the development work carried out in recent years by Pierre Donnet, who the firm said "has decided to devote himself exclusively to client management".

Part of the role will be expanding the EAM segment across the broader Mirabaud group, a dedicated offering and specialised teams in various countries will support him in this process, alongside the group's wealth management, asset management and corporate finance divisions. 

Mirabaud hires new head of distribution

Nicolas Mirabaud, managing partner and head of wealth management at Mirabaud Group said: "I am delighted that Carel has joined us as global head of EAM clients, for whom Mirabaud offers a tailor-made service through its focus on strong customer relationships."

"His managerial experience and extensive knowledge of the industry will be additional assets in serving this professional and demanding client segment."

Carel Huber, global head of the EAM management teams at Mirabaud Group, added: "I look forward to working with Mirabaud's EAM teams, applying the responsible, long-term approach that is an integral part of Mirabaud's DNA, driven by its unique blend of tradition and innovation."

Mirabaud AM bolsters UK wholesale team with senior hire

Mirabaud's expansion into the multi-custodian wealth management market will also be supported by the new digital ecosystem introduced by its private bank, the largest digital transformation project in the group's history. 

According to the firm, this will enable its teams to "combine a personalised, human approach with cutting-edge technology and thus meet the expectations of a new generation of investors".

