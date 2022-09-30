JPM Emerging Markets underperforms benchmark for the first time in five years

NAV down 17.3% in the year to June

clock • 2 min read
Stock selection was the main reason for the underperformance against the benchmark over the year, chair Sarah Arkle said.
Image:

Stock selection was the main reason for the underperformance against the benchmark over the year, chair Sarah Arkle said.

The £1.4bn JP Morgan Emerging Markets trust has underperformed its benchmark for the first time in five years after a torrid year for equity markets, with the return to shareholders dropping by double-digits after seven years of consecutive rises.

The 31-year old trust, managed by John Citron and Austin Forey, saw its net asset value decline by 17.3% in the year to June 2022, while the MSCI Emerging Markets index fell by 15% in sterling terms. 

The return to shareholders declined by 20.6% over the year following seven years of consecutive rises. Despite efforts to narrow the discount over recent years, it widened from 6.4% to a "disappointing" 10.3%.

"Last year we were able to report results that were positive both in absolute terms, and relative to our benchmark index. Regrettably this year we can report neither," the managers wrote in the trust's full-year final results report. 

JPM Global Core Real Assets trims listed exposure to boost private assets portfolio

Stock selection was the main reason for the underperformance against the benchmark over the year, chair Sarah Arkle said. 

The key detractors from performance against the index over the year were the underweight positions in the energy sector and the Middle East coupled with sharp falls in some of the portfolio's best performing growth companies amid a period of rising interest rates.

The trust's sole investment in Russia Sberbank, which represented less than 1% of net asset value before the invasion, was effectively written off following the invasion of Ukraine. 

"For the second year in a row, political decisions had a direct cost to your company's portfolio... Although Russia's demise as an investable country did not actually hurt our relative performance, a near total loss of value for any investment is a failure," the managers wrote.

JPMorgan Russian Securities has 'adequate resources' to stay open despite 95% fall in asset value

Despite uncertainty regarding global growth as the world goes through an economic cycle, the managers said that they "can be confident about the competitive position of the companies in the portfolio, and about their ability to come through a cycle in good shape". 

The trust did not make many changes to the portfolio during the year, with overall turnover remaining low at 10%. The managers said that they do not expect the overall shape of the portfolio to change dramatically moving forward. 

"What we most want to achieve, as ever, is to find the very best companies discounted unreasonably by a market that has been spooked by short term worries."

Despite the weak results this year, the longer-term performance of the trust remains strong. Over a five-year time horizon, return to shareholders stands at 41.5% and the NAV total return up 38.1%, ahead of the benchmark return of 19.1%.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

HL steps up ESG drive with dedicated team and fund exclusions list

Downing's Evan-Cook appointed advisor to VT Johnston Financial's multi-asset funds

More on Investment Trusts

Tim Creed, co-manager of Schroder UK Public Private trust
Investment Trusts

Over 30% NAV decline for Schroder UK Public Private trust

Ten holdings with no value

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 30 September 2022 • 3 min read
The maximum amount to be raised under the placing is £130m, which would fund the acquisition and build out of three new projects | Credit: Open Energi
Investment Trusts

Harmony Energy Income eyes £130m capital raise to fund project pipeline

Three battery energy storage projects

Valeria Martinez
clock 29 September 2022 • 1 min read
Jamie Kramer, head of the Alternative Solutions Group for JPMAM and co-manager of the JARA trust.
Investment Trusts

JPM Global Core Real Assets trims listed exposure to boost private assets portfolio

Share price is up 14.19% year-to-date

Valeria Martinez
clock 29 September 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England intervenes with temporary QE to stem sell-off

28 September 2022 • 1 min read
02

Industry Voice: Why move into global equities now?

28 September 2022 • 5 min read
03

Four graphs explaining... UK equities

28 September 2022 • 3 min read
04

AJ Bell's Helena Morrissey to step down as chair over disagreement on CEO Andy Bell's role

27 September 2022 • 2 min read
05

Emergency interest rate hike: 'Overreaction' or too little too late?

26 September 2022 • 4 min read
06

Jupiter's Buxton blames 'ESG zeitgeist' for energy crisis over Putin

27 September 2022 • 3 min read
04 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Select 2022

Register now
Trustpilot