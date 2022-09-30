JPM Emerging Markets underperforms benchmark for the first time in five years

Stock selection was the main reason for the underperformance against the benchmark over the year, chair Sarah Arkle said.

The 31-year old trust, managed by John Citron and Austin Forey, saw its net asset value decline by 17.3% in the year to June 2022, while the MSCI Emerging Markets index fell by 15% in sterling terms.

The return to shareholders declined by 20.6% over the year following seven years of consecutive rises. Despite efforts to narrow the discount over recent years, it widened from 6.4% to a "disappointing" 10.3%.

"Last year we were able to report results that were positive both in absolute terms, and relative to our benchmark index. Regrettably this year we can report neither," the managers wrote in the trust's full-year final results report.

The key detractors from performance against the index over the year were the underweight positions in the energy sector and the Middle East coupled with sharp falls in some of the portfolio's best performing growth companies amid a period of rising interest rates.

The trust's sole investment in Russia Sberbank, which represented less than 1% of net asset value before the invasion, was effectively written off following the invasion of Ukraine.

"For the second year in a row, political decisions had a direct cost to your company's portfolio... Although Russia's demise as an investable country did not actually hurt our relative performance, a near total loss of value for any investment is a failure," the managers wrote.

Despite uncertainty regarding global growth as the world goes through an economic cycle, the managers said that they "can be confident about the competitive position of the companies in the portfolio, and about their ability to come through a cycle in good shape".

The trust did not make many changes to the portfolio during the year, with overall turnover remaining low at 10%. The managers said that they do not expect the overall shape of the portfolio to change dramatically moving forward.

"What we most want to achieve, as ever, is to find the very best companies discounted unreasonably by a market that has been spooked by short term worries."

Despite the weak results this year, the longer-term performance of the trust remains strong. Over a five-year time horizon, return to shareholders stands at 41.5% and the NAV total return up 38.1%, ahead of the benchmark return of 19.1%.