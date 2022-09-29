US initial jobless claims drop to lowest level in five months

Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had estimated that new claims would rise 2,000 from last week’s initial estimate of 213,000.

This was below the pre-pandemic average of 218,000 in 2019 and was lower than expectations by economists polled by the Wall Street Journal, who had estimated that new claims would rise 2,000 from last week's initial estimate of 213,000.

US unemployment rate rises to 3.7% in August

According to the unemployment claims report from the Labour Department for the week ending 24 September, the number of people collecting unemployment benefits fell by 29,000 to 1.35 million. The four-week moving average fell by 8,750 to 207,000.

William Marsters, senior sales trader at Saxo UK, said: "The picture continues to give Powell little excuse to hold back on further rate rises. There is room in the labour market and the US consumer remains resolute. In reaction, the dollar has lifted against most pairs and the market has tipped the S&P500 futures lower before US opening."