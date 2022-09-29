Mark Carney: Government is 'undercutting' economic institutions

Following the central bank's announcement yesterday that it would make purchases of up to £65bn long-dated gilts to prevent "a material risk to UK financial stability", Carney attacked the government for its Mini Budget.

On BBC Breakfast this morning, Carney said: "The message from financial markets is there is a limit to unfunded spending and unfunded tax cuts in this environment, and the price of those is much higher borrowing costs for the government and mortgage holders.

"At some point, those higher costs of borrowing for everyone undoes the positive impact of any tax reductions or shorter-term growth measures."

Bank of England intervenes with temporary QE to stem sell-off

Carney said that while the government was right to want to boost economic growth, "there is a lag between today and when that growth might come".

"Unfortunately having a partial budget, in these circumstances - tough global economy, tough financial market position, working at cross-purposes with the bank - has led to quite dramatic moves in financial markets," Carney added.

Carney also highlighted the criticism that the government had not given the Office for Budget Responsibility adequate time to prepare an economic forecast, which could have contributed to market uncertainty.

Sterling currency crisis looms: Can the Bank of England steady the ship?

He explained: "There was an undercutting of some of the institutions the underpin the overall approach - so not having an OBR forecast is much-commented upon and the government, I think, has accepted the need for that but that was important.

"I do not understand why it seems unusual that you actually want to know the numbers in a budget, after all that is what a budget is, and understand the forecasts underpinning those numbers.

"And then make your own judgements about whether those are plausible. It is important to have it open to independent and dare I say expert scrutiny. That is the system that has been put in place."