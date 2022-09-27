Labour pledges to create a publicly owned clean energy giant

Keir Starmer has announced that a Labour government will create Great British Energy "to cut bills, create jobs and deliver energy independence".

The energy giant, aimed at ensuring the party's planned expansion of clean energy, would deliver British jobs and greater energy security, he told attendees at the annual party conference today (27 September).

The Labour party leader said the role of GB Energy will be to provide "additional capacity" alongside the private sector to "establish the UK as a clean energy superpower and guarantee long term energy security" and also help protect the UK from relying on fuel from countries run by "tyrants like Putin".

Labour declared that a publicly-owned company is the "best way to ensure that the British people can derive the benefits from the power that we create on our own shores". The party described the plan as a "pragmatic way to help deliver clean power at scale".

Labour Party calls for extension of oil and gas tax

The company would be modelled on France's EDF and other firms owned by foreign states that operate in the UK.

"Look at what is happening at the moment. The largest onshore wind farm in Wales. Who owns it? Sweden. Energy bills in Swansea are paying for schools and hospitals in Stockholm," Starmer said in a speech.

"The Chinese Communist Party has a stake in our nuclear industry. And five million people in Britain pay their bills to an energy company owned by France."

On Sunday (25 September), Starmer announced that making the UK a "clean energy superpower" and eliminating the use of fossil fuels in the nation's power system by 2030 would be a "central mission" of a Labour government under his leadership.