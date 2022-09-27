Labour pledges to create a publicly owned clean energy giant

Great British Energy

clock • 1 min read
Keir Starmer has announced that a Labour government will create Great British Energy "to cut bills, create jobs and deliver energy independence".
Image:

Keir Starmer has announced that a Labour government will create Great British Energy "to cut bills, create jobs and deliver energy independence".

Keir Starmer has pledged that a Labour government will create Great British Energy, a new publicly owned renewable energy company, in its first year in office.

The energy giant, aimed at ensuring the party's planned expansion of clean energy, would deliver British jobs and greater energy security, he told attendees at the annual party conference today (27 September).

The Labour party leader said the role of GB Energy will be to provide "additional capacity" alongside the private sector to "establish the UK as a clean energy superpower and guarantee long term energy security" and also help protect the UK from relying on fuel from countries run by "tyrants like Putin".

Labour declared that a publicly-owned company is the "best way to ensure that the British people can derive the benefits from the power that we create on our own shores". The party described the plan as a "pragmatic way to help deliver clean power at scale".

Labour Party calls for extension of oil and gas tax

The company would be modelled on France's EDF and other firms owned by foreign states that operate in the UK.

"Look at what is happening at the moment. The largest onshore wind farm in Wales. Who owns it? Sweden. Energy bills in Swansea are paying for schools and hospitals in Stockholm," Starmer said in a speech.

"The Chinese Communist Party has a stake in our nuclear industry. And five million people in Britain pay their bills to an energy company owned by France."

On Sunday (25 September), Starmer announced that making the UK a "clean energy superpower" and eliminating the use of fossil fuels in the nation's power system by 2030 would be a "central mission" of a Labour government under his leadership.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Emerging markets offerings to dominate wealth management industry growth

DWS Group shakes up investment division and strengthens infrastructure team

More on Economics

Industry Voice: Why move into global equities now?
Economics

Industry Voice: Why move into global equities now?

Recent capital inflows are a result of reasonable valuations and a broad range of opportunities

Fidelity International
clock 28 September 2022 • 5 min read
Putin is just the 'icing on the cake' in the energy crisis.
ESG

Jupiter's Buxton blames 'ESG zeitgeist' for energy crisis over Putin

Decade of high oil and gas prices

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 27 September 2022 • 3 min read
BoE governor Andrew Bailey said that it "will not hesitate to change interest rates as necessary”
UK

Bank of England rules out emergency rate rise as Treasury lines up new fiscal plan

Attempt to calm markets

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 26 September 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor confirms stamp duty cut

23 September 2022 • 7 min read
02

Thirteen key takeaways from Mini Budget 2022

23 September 2022 • 7 min read
03

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor scraps 45% top rate of income tax for high earners

23 September 2022 • 1 min read
04

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2022

21 September 2022 • 6 min read
05

AJ Bell's Helena Morrissey to step down as chair over disagreement on CEO Andy Bell's role

27 September 2022 • 2 min read
06

Emergency interest rate hike: 'Overreaction' or too little too late?

26 September 2022 • 4 min read
04 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Select 2022

Register now
Trustpilot