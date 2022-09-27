DWS Group shakes up investment division and strengthens infrastructure team

In the midst of a suite of changes, DWS also announced that Peter Brodehser has joined its infrastructure investment team.

The Chief Investment Office, Multi Asset & Solutions and the Research House will come under Jesch's leadership, while he remains CEO of DWS CH AG, a group company of the DWS Group.

One of the core tasks of the merged team will be to identify tactical and strategic investment themes across all liquid and illiquid asset classes, the firm said.

DWS's Active Equity and Fixed Income teams will be brought together in the Active business unit, under the responsibility of Vincenzo Vedda, who most recently led the European (ex. Germany and Austria) Client Coverage team and was responsible for DWS' global wholesale business.

The Systematic Investment Solutions unit, which has been under the responsibility of Fiona Bassett, will be combined with Trading to form the new Systematic Solution and Implementation Platform business unit headed by Bassett.

Alexia Giugni will take over as head of client coverage division EMEA, retaining her current role as country head for Italy, while Gero Schomann will lead the global Wholesale Client Coverage segment, also retaining his previous role as head of client coverage for Germany and Austria.

New joiners in the infrastructure team

In the midst of a suite of changes, DWS also announced that Peter Brodehser, most recently head of infrastructure investments at Talanx subsidiary Ampega, has joined its infrastructure investment team to build up and lead an infrastructure investment team based in Frankfurt.

The German team will focus on investments in the field of renewable energies and other investments in infrastructure utility services. The aim is to broaden DWS's range of European infrastructure investments and make them accessible to a larger group of investors.

Stefan Kreuzkamp, chief investment officer and head of investment division at DWS: "With Peter's appointment we are expanding our team of experts in Frankfurt to broaden our clients' access to infrastructure investments.

"The importance of investing in high performing infrastructure across Europe is becoming abundantly clear due to geopolitical developments, and we expect investor interest in infrastructure to continue to grow."

Katharina Thomas has also joined DWS, reporting in to Brodehser as part of his management team. Thomas was most recently head of portfolio management, working under Brodehser and responsible for asset management in the infrastructure investment division of Talanx.