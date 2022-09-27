Richard Colwell retires after more than three decades in the City

Head of UK equities at Columbia Threadneedle Colwell will retire later this year, following more than 25 years managing money, 12 of which he was at the helm of the CT UK Equity Income fund.

Management of the fund will transition to current head of UK equity research and portfolio manager Jeremy Smith, while Jonathan Barber will remain as deputy manager. All other funds managed by Colwell will also transfer to Smith and Barber.

Columbia Threadneedle is currently hiring for a senior equity income manager to join the equity income strategies in order to bolster its offering.

His role as head of UK equities will be split in two, with Smith and Catherine Stanley succeeding as co-head of UK equities.

Smith has been a senior member of the UK equities team since he joined the firm in 2015, while Stanley joined Columbia Threadneedle following the acquisition of BMO GAM (EMEA) in 2021. She currently leads a specialist equities team, which will become part of the expanded UK equities team.

Global chief investment officer at Columbia Threadneedle William Davies said: "Richard has had a long and successful career and leaves a strong franchise and track record of delivering for our clients. He has taken a long-term approach to investing, demonstrating clear stewardship over many years. We thank him for his contribution to our clients and our business and wish him well for his retirement.

"Jeremy and Jonathan have worked closely with Richard for a number of years on the UK equity income strategies and I am confident in the continuity they will provide to our clients."

Richard Watts, chief investment officer, EMEA, added: "We place significant emphasis on succession planning and I am pleased that Catherine and Jeremy will be leading this expanded team, which brings together the existing UK equities and specialist equities teams.

"Together these two teams create one of the largest UK equities desks comprising 21 experienced investment professionals responsible for more than £20bn.

"We believe strongly in the sharing of research, debate and challenge, and the expanded team will bring broader perspectives for the benefit of investment decision making."