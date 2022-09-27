Gresham House Energy Storage sees NAV jump over 53% in H1

Share price total return of 23.3%

A new prospectus was published in May 2022 with an initial equity raise of £150m which was oversubscribed | Credit: Open Energi
The Gresham House Energy Storage fund (GRID) has seen its net asset value jump by 53.5% in the first half of the year to £785.4m, delivering a NAV total return of 27.2%.

According to the fund's interim results to the end of June 2022, the trust's share price returned 23.3% over the period, while the FTSE All Share index lost 4.6%. Since IPO in November 2018, returns have been 86.9% and 15.8%, respectively.

A new prospectus was published in May 2022 with an initial equity raise of £150m, which was oversubscribed. Chair John Leggate said that he expects these funds, alongside debt facilities, to deliver most of the existing pipeline, taking GRID to over 1GW of capacity, currently expected by the end of Q1 2023. 

Gresham House reports Q1 2022 fundraises reach £300m

"We are ambitious to scale up GRID, both in the UK and beyond, enabling a cost-effective transition to net zero, supporting near-term energy security as gas supplies continue to be unreliable while helping maximise the output from low-cost renewable energy sources," he said.

The fund's next batch of projects are in advanced stages of construction, manager Ben Guest said. As of today, a further 527MW across nine projects are anticipated to commission in the next six months, going into 2023. 

"Great Britain needs at least 20GW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) by 2030, demonstrating its critical importance to the energy transition. We are working on additional pipeline both in GB and Overseas, and we look forward to providing updates as this work progresses," he said.

Private asset fundraises boost Gresham House AUM growth in H1

The fund's underlying operational portfolio revenue rose 20.6% to £30.1m in the first half of the year. The trust is currently trading at a 20.17% premium, according to the AIC. 

The company said that the recent announcement by the chancellor of the cancellation of the previously planned corporation tax increase to 25% from April 2023, is expected to contribute positively to the Q3 2023 NAV and NAV per share. 

