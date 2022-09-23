abrdn global loans head takes on high yield fund manager role

A spokesperson confirmed that Mehta will assume more responsibilities on the bond mandates, becoming portfolio manager of the abrdn Total Return Credit, European High Yield Bond and Global Fallen Angels funds.

Ben Pakenham remains head of European high yield, while high yield manager Adam Tabor assumed broader PM duties from those he already has.

Tabor will join Pakenham as a co-manager on the funds across the European high yield range, both becoming part of the global high yield portfolio management team working alongside George Westervelt and Matt Kence.

In addition, the European high yield team will be looking to hire a senior analyst on the high yield company research side of the operation, the firm said.

Mehta joined abrdn's London office in July 2017 and established the firm's global leverage loan platform as part of a wider further strategic move into private markets.