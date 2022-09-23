abrdn global loans head takes on high yield fund manager role

Expansion of responsibilities

clock • 1 min read
A spokesperson confirmed that Mehta will assume more responsibilities on the bond mandates, becoming portfolio manager of the abrdn Total Return Credit, European High Yield Bond and Global Fallen Angels funds.
Image:

A spokesperson confirmed that Mehta will assume more responsibilities on the bond mandates, becoming portfolio manager of the abrdn Total Return Credit, European High Yield Bond and Global Fallen Angels funds.

abrdn has expanded the responsibilities of head of global loans Paul Mehta by handing him the portfolio management responsibilities of a range of fixed income funds.

A spokesperson confirmed that Mehta will assume more responsibilities on the bond mandates, becoming portfolio manager of the abrdn Total Return Credit, European High Yield Bond and Global Fallen Angels funds. 

Ben Pakenham remains head of European high yield, while high yield manager Adam Tabor assumed broader PM duties from those he already has. 

abrdn merges UK and European equity teams

Tabor will join Pakenham as a co-manager on the funds across the European high yield range, both becoming part of the global high yield portfolio management team working alongside George Westervelt and Matt Kence. 

In addition, the European high yield team will be looking to hire a senior analyst on the high yield company research side of the operation, the firm said. 

Mehta joined abrdn's London office in July 2017 and established the firm's global leverage loan platform as part of a wider further strategic move into private markets.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

'Nothing mini about this Budget': Industry reacts to the largest package of tax cuts in five decades

Deep Dive: Global ESG equities set to benefit from energy transition drive

More on People moves

Pacific AM hires from Waverton IM for senior role.
People moves

Pacific AM hires Waverton's Ross for senior sales role

Will report to Nick Lemis

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 22 September 2022 • 1 min read
£90m of Arena Wealth's investment management assets will move to Evelyn Partners.
People moves

Evelyn Partners adds £90m AUM in Arena Wealth acquisition

Sports and entertainment

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 22 September 2022 • 1 min read
Alexander Darwall of the European Opportunities trust
Investment Trusts

Alexander Darwall: 'Severe and prolonged recession'

Matthew Dobbs taking over as chair

Investment Week
clock 22 September 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2022

21 September 2022 • 6 min read
02

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor confirms stamp duty cut

23 September 2022 • 7 min read
03

Mini Budget 22: Chancellor scraps 45% top rate of income tax for high earners

23 September 2022 • 1 min read
04

Bank of England raises interest rates to 2.25%

22 September 2022 • 3 min read
05

FCA to impose £50m fine on Link Fund Solutions over Woodford failings

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
06

Industry Voice: Key Takeaways From PIMCO's ESG Investing Report

20 September 2022 • 2 min read
27 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Alternatives Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot