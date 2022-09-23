Mini Budget 22: Chancellor confirms stamp duty cut

The change doubles the threshold from which Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) on the purchase of residential properties in England and Northern Ireland from £125,000 to £250,000.

The threshold at which first-time buyers begin to pay SDLT will increase from £300,000 to £425,000, and the maximum value of a property on which first-time buyers' relief can be claimed will also increase from £500,000 to £625,000.

"Today's statement is about growth; home ownership is the most common route for people to own an asset, giving them a stake in the success of our economy and society," said Kwarteng in his Mini Budget statement.

"So to support growth, increase confidence and help families aspiring to own their own home, I can announce that we are cutting stamp duty."

These measures will reduce stamp duty bills across the board for all movers by up to £2,500 with first-time buyers able to access up £11,250 in relief.

"The steps we have taken today mean that 200,000 more people will be taken out of paying stamp duty altogether," said Kwarteng, including 60,000 first-time buyers.

Audley Group chief executive Nick Sanderson said: "A stamp duty cut is a tried-and-tested way to get the housing market moving. But it is a short-term fix for a housing market that has major flaws. The blanket reduction will only succeed in stimulating some parts of the market and ignores the desperate need for more targeted measures and increasing supply in areas of the housing system which are chronically underserved.

"This is where successive governments have fallen short and why the housing market does not function as it should. The blinkered focus on first-time buyers largely neglects homeowners considering downsizing or moving into housing with care and this is an area that could have a significant impact on the whole market. Liz Truss and her government have an opportunity to make a mark on the housing market, but it seems it will pass as another opportunity missed."

Metlife UK head of individual protection Rich Horner added: "Among the range of policies, today's stamp duty cut would've been most welcomed by first-time buyers and those already in the process of moving. However, whether this is just a short-term fix to a longer-term problem is not clear.

"Homeowners are stuck between a rock and a hard place right now. Mortgages are one of the biggest financial commitments people make. And yet, our research revealed a worrying 46% of homeowners have no mortgage protection whatsoever, at a time when so many are highly concerned about their ability to make necessary repayments.

"With affordability at the forefront of people's minds, families will be looking for ways to prevent them from being financially vulnerable."

Chief executive of Key Group Will Hale said: "Today's budget contained a raft of interesting changes and cuts from the new government which should help people across the UK better manage the current cost of living crisis.

"The changes to stamp duty are likely to be particularly popular and the 'Bank of Mum and Dad' is likely to see a surge in business as people look to family members for support.

"We saw £1m worth of housing equity released during the stamp duty holiday as older family members looked to help children and grandchildren take their first steps on the ladder, so it will be interesting to see the impact of these changes. With rates rising and high street lenders being more careful than ever about what they will allow people to borrow, having a sizable deposit is likely to be even more important," Hale added.

"We should also not forget about 'last time buyers', many of whom took the opportunity presented by the stamp duty holiday to move to their forever home which was more appropriate for their needs in retirement. With the recent national insurance hike that was due to support the Social Care Bill cancelled, the Government has said they will meet this cost from other revenue but what this looks like remains to be seen and people also need to take proactive steps to support themselves.

"While these changes - especially when coupled with the energy price cap - will have a positive impact on the finances of many people across the UK, lower-income groups such as pensioners are still going to feel that they are disproportionately impacted by the cost-of-living crisis. Years of chronic undersaving into pensions cannot be ignored and fixed incomes can only be stretched so far.

Hale continued: "Using the £3trn worth of housing equity held by older age groups to help bridge this gap can be a good option but it is important that customers and their advisers consider carefully both the short- and longer-term implications of these products.

"Ensuring customers understand all their options, including potentially discussing debt issues with a charity or another expert in this area, and encouraging family involvement through the process is all part of the value that a specialist later life lending adviser can bring to the process."

Tax and financial planning expert at Quilter Rachael Griffin added: "Stamp duty is one of those taxes, like inheritance tax, that everyone loathes. Older generations in particular will stay in homes that are too big for their needs just to avoid paying this despised tax. Stamp duty has, therefore, been blamed for glueing up the housing system by disincentivising movers. We only need to look back a matter of months to see what a transformational impact stamp duty holiday has on the market.

"However, more demand also means higher prices unless more stock is built and this will spell bad news for many.

"But there are even schools of thought that suggest that when the number of property transactions increase, housebuilders spot the opportunity and capitalise by building more homes. This ultimately takes the onerous off the government to build more homes.

"More stock reduces or stabilises house prices and makes it easier for first-time buyers to get on the property ladder. However, this takes time to feed through and in the short term it's likely that we are going to see another surge in house prices, putting the dream of home ownership further from reality for most of ‘generation rent'. This also all gambles on history repeating itself and while it often does we can't be sure that against the backdrop of soaring inflation and eyewatering house prices this will actually materialise and the number of transactions will actually increase," Griffin noted.

"Getting rid of stamp duty epitomises Truss' trickle-down economic plan to try and kickstart the economy into growth through lower personal taxes. Like some of the other plans revealed at the mini-budget today this represents a gamble for the government and one that may not pay off."

Background

Stamp duty is a tax levied on those buying property or land above a certain value. Currently, all house buyers in England and Northern Ireland must pay stamp duty on properties over £125,000. First-time buyers are exempt from stamp duty on properties worth up to £300,000, or, in higher-priced areas such as London, on the first £300,000 on properties costing up to £500,000.

In 2020, the former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a stamp duty holiday increasing the tax-free band from £125,000 to £500,000, because of worries about the sluggish property market during the coronavirus crisis.

This pandemic-induced stamp duty cut was extended until the end of June 2021. To smooth the transition, the nil-rate band was £250,000 - double its standard level - until the end of September 2021, only returning to the usual level of £125,000 on 1 October 2021.