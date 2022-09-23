Mini Budget 22: Government to target growth of 2.5%

The chancellor set out a legislative program of "supply side reforms", which he said would allow the UK to transition from a "vicious cycle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth".

Average UK real wage growth has been broadly stagnant since the 2008 financial crisis, while GDP growth sat at just 2% until the pandemic began.

Despite having the lowest corporation tax rate in the G7, the UK also has the lowest rate of business investment in the G7.

UK investment was 10% in 2019, compared to the OECD average of 14%, and business investment remains nearly 6% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

"Weak investment is estimated to be responsible for around half of the productivity gap to France and Germany," the government said.

Therefore, Kwarteng said that the UK would be scrapping the planned increase in corporation tax, as well as abolishing the top rate of income tax at 45% and the Prudential Regulation Authority would be abolishing bankers' bonuses.

Kwarteng also noted that job vacancies are up 54% on pre-pandemic levels, now surpassing unemployment levels, which he credited with hampering growth.

Labour market participation rates have fallen sharply since before the pandemic, especially with a significant proportion of over-50s leaving the labour market.

Therefore, Kwarteng said he would sanction those on benefits who do not return to work, while providing "extra support" to over-50s to encourage them not to leave the labour market.

Prioritising infrastructure was also a core part of the fiscal statement, with the chancellor laying out plans to reform the planning system, as well as prioritising 138 key infrastructure projects.

He added that the government will tighten union legislation, implementing minimum service levels for transport services and forcing unions to put pay negotiations to a vote by their members.