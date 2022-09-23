Mini Budget 22: Chancellor to unveil plans to lower taxes and set out environmental regulation reforms

Some of the measures announced will include lowering taxes for businesses in new investment zones and cutting environmental regulation "to encourage business investment, drive growth, create jobs, improve living standards and promote confidence in the UK economy", the Treasury said.

"Growth is not as high as it needs to be, which has made it harder to pay for public services, requiring taxes to rise. This cycle of stagnation has led to the tax burden being forecast to reach the highest levels since the late 1940s," Kwarteng will say in his speech.

"We are determined to break that cycle. We need a new approach for a new era focused on growth. [...] That is how we will turn the vicious cycle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth."

Mini Budget 22: Treasury warned that spending support could 'dent long-term financial resilience'

The chancellor will announce that the government is in discussion with 38 local and mayoral combined authority areas in England to set up new investment zones, described by the Treasury as "hubs for growth".

According to the plans, each investment zone will benefit from time-limited tax cuts, as well as "more liberalised" planning rules.

The government's plan is expected to also include reforms to environmental regulation and local and national planning policies, such as removing height restrictions on development.

Government confirms repeal of National Insurance increase

The Mini Budget will also set out a package of measures, including new legislation, aimed to speed up the delivery of around 100 infrastructure projects across transport, energy, and digital infrastructure.

The Treasury said that this will be achieved "by reducing the burden of environmental assessments in the consultation process" and "reforming habitats and species regulations".